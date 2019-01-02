Log in
Nyse  >  Linde PLC    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC (LIN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/31 10:03:56 pm
156.04 USD   -0.17%
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

01/02/2019 | 12:10pm CET

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 3. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

02.01.2019 / 12:04
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 3. Interim Report

On 10 December 2018, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 1.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 10 December 2018 through 30 April 2019. Linde plc announced the terms of this programme on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 24.12.2018 through 28.12.2018, shares were repurchased under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume Weighted Average Price
(shares) (USD)1
24.12.2018 600.000 151,4093
26.12.2018 350.973 148,2363
27.12.2018 246.062 152,1022
28.12.2018 100.000 156,3679

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://www.lindeplc.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividendinformation /share-buyback).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 02.01.2019

Linde plc


02.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.lindeplc.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

762887  02.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 28 947 M
EBIT 2018 4 424 M
Net income 2018 2 497 M
Debt 2018 8 695 M
Yield 2018 2,20%
P/E ratio 2018 45,76
P/E ratio 2019 35,37
EV / Sales 2018 3,27x
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
Capitalization 85 987 M
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 172 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Director
Clemens A. H. Boersig Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC0.00%85 987
LINDE GROUP (THE)0.00%41 349
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS0.00%35 139
AIR WATER INC0.00%3 031
FOOSUNG CO LTD--.--%614
WONIK MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%245
