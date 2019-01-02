Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 3. Interim Report

02.01.2019 / 12:04

On 10 December 2018, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 1.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 10 December 2018 through 30 April 2019. Linde plc announced the terms of this programme on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 24.12.2018 through 28.12.2018, shares were repurchased under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume Weighted Average Price (shares) (USD)1 24.12.2018 600.000 151,4093 26.12.2018 350.973 148,2363 27.12.2018 246.062 152,1022 28.12.2018 100.000 156,3679

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://www.lindeplc.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividendinformation /share-buyback).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 02.01.2019

Linde plc