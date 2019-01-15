DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 5. Interim Report

Linde plc: Release of a capital market information



15.01.2019 / 09:49

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 5. Interim Report

On 10 December 2018, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 1.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 10 December 2018 through 30 April 2019. Linde plc announced the terms of this programme on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 07.01.2019 through 11.01.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume Weighted Average Price (shares) (USD)1 07.01.2019 60.700 156,6963 08.01.2019 69.820 156,8476 09.01.2019 50.000 158,3062 10.01.2019 15.600 159,1139 11.01.2019 50.000 159,9069

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://www.lindeplc.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividendinformation /share-buyback).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 15.01.2019

Linde plc