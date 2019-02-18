DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report

Linde plc: Release of a capital market information



18.02.2019 / 15:30

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report

On 10 December 2018, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 1.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Linde plc announced the terms of this programme on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 11.02.2019 through 15.02.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume Weighted Average Price (shares) (USD)1 11.02.2019 75.000 161,2369 12.02.2019 75.000 165,9182 13.02.2019 75.000 167,9493 14.02.2019 75.000 166,8465 15.02.2019 64.880 168,4026

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://www.lindeplc.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividendinformation /share-buyback, short URL: https://bit.ly/2N3WnqN).

Between 13 December 2018 and 15 February 2019, repurchases in a total amount of USD 999.999.876 million were made under this programme. The programme is closed.

On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a new share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of the company's ordinary shares. Linde plc announced the terms of this new program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Under this new program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021.

Guildford, United Kingdom, 18.02.2019

Linde plc