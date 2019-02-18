DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
18.02.2019 / 15:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: Final Report
On 10 December 2018, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a
share repurchase programme for up to USD 1.0 billion of its ordinary
shares. Linde plc announced the terms of this programme on the same date in
accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article
2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 11.02.2019 through 15.02.2019, shares were repurchased
under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trading Date
|Aggregated Volume
|Weighted Average Price
|
|(shares)
|(USD)1
|11.02.2019
|75.000
|161,2369
|12.02.2019
|75.000
|165,9182
|13.02.2019
|75.000
|167,9493
|14.02.2019
|75.000
|166,8465
|15.02.2019
|64.880
|168,4026
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.
Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions
(including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde
plc's website (https://www.lindeplc.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividendinformation
/share-buyback, short URL: https://bit.ly/2N3WnqN).
Between 13 December 2018 and 15 February 2019, repurchases in a total
amount of USD 999.999.876 million were made under this programme. The
programme is closed.
On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a
new share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of the company's
ordinary shares. Linde plc announced the terms of this new program on the
same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Under
this new program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19
February 2019 through 1 February 2021.
Guildford, United Kingdom, 18.02.2019
Linde plc
18.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de