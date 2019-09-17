Log in
LINDE PLC

(LIN)
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

09/17/2019

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 30. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

17.09.2019 / 11:37
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 30. Interim Report
On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 09.09.2019 through 13.09.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1
09.09.2019 50.000 185,9683
10.09.2019 55.786 184,2190
11.09.2019 45.974 186,3733
12.09.2019 25.000 191,2513
13.09.2019 25.000 192,6304
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://www.linde.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividend-information/share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback ).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 17.09.2019

Linde plc


Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
