Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

09/24/2019 | 07:10am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 31. Interim Report
24.09.2019 / 13:07
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 16.09.2019 through 20.09.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by a broker on markets in the United States as follows:

Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1
16.09.2019 25.000 188,8379
17.09.2019 25.000 191,8918
18.09.2019 25.000 192,5999
19.09.2019 25.000 195,0608
20.09.2019 25.000 194,7086
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://www.linde.com/en/investors/stock-and-dividend-information/share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback ).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 24.09.2019

Linde plc


24.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

878851  24.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
