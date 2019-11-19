Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
0
11/19/2019 | 11:45am EST
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc
/ Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 39. Interim Report
19.11.2019 / 17:43
Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 39. Interim Report
On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
In the period from 11.11.2019 through 15.11.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows: