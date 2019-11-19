Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Linde plc    LIN   IE00BZ12WP82

LINDE PLC

(LIN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/19 12:16:10 pm
208.435 USD   -0.32%
11:45aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06:50aLINDE : Announces Price Increases Effective December 1, 2019
PU
06:05aLINDE : Announces Price Increases Effective December 1, 2019
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 11:45am EST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 39. Interim Report
Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
19.11.2019 / 17:43
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 39. Interim Report
On 21 January 2019, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorised a share repurchase programme for up to USD 6.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from 19 February 2019 through 1 February 2021. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In the period from 11.11.2019 through 15.11.2019, shares were repurchased under the programme by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETA) as follows:

  United States Germany (XETA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
14.11.2019 38.000 207,9454 13.600 188,5572 51.600
15.11.2019 35.000 209,1753 26.000 189,9059 61.000
 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.

Further details about the buy-back programme and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc's website (https://investors.linde.com/en/stock-and-dividend-information#share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/share-buyback ).

Guildford, United Kingdom, 19.11.2019

Linde plc


19.11.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Linde plc
The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
GU2 7XY Guildford
United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

916867  19.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=916867&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINDE PLC
11:45aLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06:50aLINDE : Announces Price Increases Effective December 1, 2019
PU
06:05aLINDE : Announces Price Increases Effective December 1, 2019
EQ
11/17LINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG (the German Securities T..
EQ
11/14LINDE PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
11/13Finland's Gasum boosts LNG business in Nordics with Linde deal
RE
11/13POST-ADMISSION DUTIES ANNOUNCEMENT : Linde plc / Third country release according..
EQ
11/13LINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG (the German Securities T..
EQ
11/12LINDE PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
11/12LINDE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28 392 M
EBIT 2019 5 225 M
Net income 2019 3 241 M
Debt 2019 11 501 M
Yield 2019 1,72%
P/E ratio 2019 35,6x
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
EV / Sales2019 4,36x
EV / Sales2020 4,25x
Capitalization 112 B
Chart LINDE PLC
Duration : Period :
Linde plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 212,81  $
Last Close Price 209,11  $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen F. Angel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolfgang W. Reitzle Chairman
Matthew J. White Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian Bruch Chief Executive Officer-Linde Engineering & EVP
Ann-Kristin Achleitner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDE PLC34.01%112 303
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%73 594
AIR LIQUIDE23.95%63 849
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY48.96%53 659
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS50.70%53 147
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.14.14%31 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group