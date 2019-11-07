Linde : signs new long-term agreement with major electronics customer in Taiwan

Guildford, UK, November 7, 2019 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN), announced today that its joint venture, Linde LienHwa (LLH), will invest approximately USD 100 million to build three new high purity on-site plants under a long-term agreement with a major electronics company in Taiwan.

Linde will build, own and operate three state-of-the-art SPECTRA generators to produce high purity nitrogen, oxygen, and argon. Following planned completion in 2021, the plants will have a combined total gas capacity of 125,000 Nm3 per hour to support the customer's new multi-billion-dollar wafer fab expansion.

'LLH is proud to have been selected to provide critical high purity gases to our customer's new wafer fab complex. This agreement is a recognition of LLH's proven track record of more than 30 years of reliable supply to the semiconductor industry in Taiwan,' said Alex Tong, President of Linde LienHwa.

SPECTRA product range includes gas mixtures to support high precision laser applications for eye surgery and semiconductor manufacturing, xenon to propel satellites through space and the most exotic VOC calibration gas mixtures for highly sensitive environmental measurement and pollution control.