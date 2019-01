By Alberto Delclaux



Linde PLC (LIN.XE) will buy back up to $6 billion of its ordinary shares as part of a new share-repurchase program, the company said late Monday.

Under the program, Linde said it may buy up to 15% of its outstanding 547 million shares between May of this year--or earlier if the existing $1 billion buyback program is finalized--and February, 2021.

