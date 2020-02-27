Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lindsay Corporation    LNN

LINDSAY CORPORATION

(LNN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fed policymakers on why diversity matters and how to get there

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 08:52pm EST

Several U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers told Reuters why increasing diversity within the U.S. central bank system matters. Here are some highlights:

FEDERAL RESERVE GOVERNOR LAEL BRAINARD:

"The research now is very compelling that homogenous groups are more prone to groupthink that leads to lower quality discourse and lower quality decisions.

"One of the strong findings in the research is that in order to have the best possible decision making, we need a diverse group of leaders. In order to have a diverse group or leaders, we need to bring people up as they progress in their careers and have that same kind of diversity."

"What I think we are still seeing too much of is a reluctance to take a chance on a woman or a minority, particularly when the people making that selection themselves are not very diverse and perhaps might be a little uncomfortable and have a little lack of ability to see how someone who?s quite different from who they are - who perhaps came up a different route - could succeed in that position.

"So I think the problem that we still have today is providing enough opportunities for women and minorities to be in leadership positions and then supporting them."

ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT RAPHAEL BOSTIC:

"By having this diversity of view points in the room, I think it challenges ideas differently and more rigorously. I think it makes deliberation more robust... my work has been much crisper, more precise and less speculative because of the presence of diversity."

"Our board members have been great ambassadors to us in attracting other board members... We do a lot of tracking: we keep a list of potentials from the full district; we track on business sector; we track on size of the business; we track on geography, urban, rural, and then we track on these dimensions of diversity. It is all about the intentionality. We want to make sure that we are hitting on all cylinders on all dimensions."

CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS:

"During the last 12 years that I've been president, understanding that maximum employment is probably a lower unemployment rate than we thought 12 years ago, and than we thought three to four years ago ... just having more discussion and understanding the benefits are really substantial ...I really do appreciate the contributions that all of my board members have made."

CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT LORETTA MESTER:

"I think it's very important as an institution that we have the public represented in-house on our boards as part of how we go about doing our business. I do think we make better decisions because of that, and I think it's just part of our responsibility of being an institution like the Federal Reserve.

"You're a central bank. You should be representing the public."

"As a leader, you have to champion this because all through the organization they kind of get, 'Okay, this is important.' And you've got to be willing to push back.

"So when we get a slate of candidates for an open position on the board of directors, if I don't see diversity in who they're considering, I push back and I say, 'No, you go out and do a better job here and then come back to me.' You've got to be willing to do that even if it postpones a decision, so it does take effort."

DALLAS FED PRESIDENT ROBERT KAPLAN:

"We deliberately worked to find a female bank CEO and a Hispanic bank CEO."

"In order to do that, you have to be very intentional because the predominant profile of bank CEOs is white male, certainly that is true in our district... First thing you do is you identify people who could be potential candidates, second thing you do is get to know them."

"We need, particularly, input and advice on underrepresented groups on some of the big, burning issues that we are facing ... early childhood education, literacy, better skills training, better educational attainment... why are some groups less represented in the workforce and have lower participation rates and higher unemployment rates than other groups? We spend an enormous amount of time...trying to figure out how to move the needle on that."

MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NEEL KASHKARI:

"I've been somewhat of an outlier on monetary policy. And I test my views intensely with my research staff. And my research staff has diversity there. The fact that I can test my views with diverse economists in terms of their perspective really gives me comfort that I've thoroughly thought through the ideas.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir; editing by Edward Tobin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LINDSAY CORPORATION
08:52pTOO WHITE, TOO MALE : Fed takes on diversity one bank board member at a time
RE
02/26Troubled retailer Ted Baker to cut 102 jobs to reduce costs
RE
02/26Ted Baker's tale of management and accounting woes
RE
02/25FED'S CLARIDA : We are 'closely monitoring' impact of coronavirus
RE
02/25Fed's Clarida says too soon to tell coronavirus impact on U.S. economy
RE
02/25Fed banks unanimously voted to keep discount rate unchanged - minutes
RE
02/24Fed's Mester sees U.S. economy performing well, coronavirus a 'big risk'
RE
02/24Cancelled Teck oil sands project underscores global climate-energy policy ten..
RE
02/23Teck drops C$20.6 billion oil sands Frontier project, to take writedown
RE
02/21Miner Teck floats oil sands exit as Trudeau government weighs C$20.6 billion ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 454 M
EBIT 2020 41,1 M
Net income 2020 27,8 M
Finance 2020 8,55 M
Yield 2020 1,23%
P/E ratio 2020 39,6x
P/E ratio 2021 32,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,38x
EV / Sales2021 2,18x
Capitalization 1 087 M
Chart LINDSAY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lindsay Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDSAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 97,25  $
Last Close Price 100,49  $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy L. Hassinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Nahl Chairman
Gregory G. Oswald Vice President-Global Operations
Brian L. Ketcham Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric J. Talmadge Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDSAY CORPORATION5.79%1 098
DEERE & COMPANY-3.82%52 548
THE TORO COMPANY-3.09%8 301
ALAMO GROUP INC.-2.43%1 447
ESCORTS LIMITED31.87%1 382
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%528
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group