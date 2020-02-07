Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lindsay Corporation    LNN

LINDSAY CORPORATION

(LNN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fed says risks to economy easing, but calls out coronavirus in report to Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 01:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC

A "moderately" expanding U.S. economy was slowed last year by a manufacturing slump and weak global growth, but key risks have receded and the likelihood of recession has declined, the U.S. Federal Reserve said in its latest monetary policy report to the U.S. Congress.

"Downside risks to the U.S. outlook seem to have receded in the latter part of the year, as the conflicts over trade policy diminished somewhat, economic growth abroad showed signs of stabilizing, and financial conditions eased," the Fed said on Friday, noting that the U.S. job market and consumer spending remained strong.

"The likelihood of a recession occurring over the next year has fallen noticeably in recent months," the Fed said, basing its conclusion on models of recession probabilities that incorporate the behaviour of bond markets and other factors.

Among the risks the Fed did note: the fallout from the spreading outbreak of coronavirus in China, "elevated" asset values, and near-record levels of low-grade corporate debt that the Fed fears could become a problem in an economic downturn.

Concerns about the virus and the possible disruption to Chinese economic growth as a result of it sent stock markets lower on Friday, despite a strong U.S. jobs report showing the economy added 225,000 jobs in January.

While a White House official on Friday said the likely impact on the United States will be "minimal," the disease has introduced an unexpected and unpredictable problem into an economic outlook that the Fed felt was starting to improve after a turbulent year.

Overall, the Fed said, risks to a more than decade long U.S. recovery seemed to be easing following its three interest rate cuts in 2019 and evidence that a worldwide dip in trade and manufacturing "appears to be at an end."

"Consumer spending and services activity around the world continue to hold up," the Fed reported.

ECONOMY'S REPORT CARD

By law the Fed twice a year prepares a formal report for the U.S. Congress on the state of the economy and monetary policy.

Much of its amounts to a review of recent events.

The new document repeats the Fed's assessment that the current level of the federal funds rate, in a range of between 1.5% and 1.75% was "appropriate" to keep the recovery on track.

It also reviewed the spike in the federal funds rate last fall and the steps the Fed has taken to relieve funding pressures, repeating it considers the measures technical and not a change in monetary policy.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will present the report at two public hearings next week, and some Democratic U.S. senators have already posed questions in a letter to Powell challenging the Fed's actions in those short-term funding markets.

The report did highlight how a slump in U.S. manufacturing last year - the product of factors from trade tensions to the cuts in production of Boeing's troubled 737 Max aircraft - impacted economic growth overall.

The manufacturing downturn led to concerns that the sector might pull the United States into a recession, a worry compounded by stresses in U.S. bond markets.

The Fed concluded that the slowdown in factory output, which also meant less business for parts and services suppliers, cut overall growth in gross domestic product between 0.2 and 0.5 percentage point.

However the decline in factory output, the Fed said, was "well short" of the much steeper manufacturing slumps associated with past recessions. GDP growth for 2019 was 2.3%

By Howard Schneider and Lindsay Dunsmuir

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LINDSAY CORPORATION
01:20pFed says risks to economy easing, but calls out coronavirus in report to Cong..
RE
11:55aAlberta says Canadian rejection of Teck oil sands mine would be devastating f..
RE
02/06LOW OIL PRICES FOR 'FORESEEABLE FUTU : Ceo
RE
02/06China expected to maintain trade commitments despite virus outbreak - Mnuchin
RE
02/03U.S. banks keep business loan standards unchanged in fourth quarter
RE
01/30Policymakers fret over risk to global growth from China virus outbreak
RE
01/30Policymakers fret over risk to global growth from China virus outbreak
RE
01/29EXPLAINER : What the U.S. Federal Reserve is watching this year
RE
01/29Ted Baker names customer officer, CEO and chairman search continues
RE
01/27TORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Names Matt Boss Head of Consumer Products
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 458 M
EBIT 2020 43,0 M
Net income 2020 29,5 M
Finance 2020 8,55 M
Yield 2020 1,16%
P/E ratio 2020 40,4x
P/E ratio 2021 32,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
EV / Sales2021 2,33x
Capitalization 1 159 M
Chart LINDSAY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lindsay Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDSAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 97,00  $
Last Close Price 107,19  $
Spread / Highest target 7,29%
Spread / Average Target -9,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy L. Hassinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Nahl Chairman
Gregory G. Oswald Vice President-Global Operations
Brian L. Ketcham Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric J. Talmadge Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDSAY CORPORATION11.67%1 093
DEERE & COMPANY-2.54%50 719
THE TORO COMPANY3.49%8 605
ALAMO GROUP INC.2.47%1 490
ESCORTS LIMITED36.01%1 366
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group