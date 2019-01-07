Log in
LINDSAY CORPORATION (LNN)
Lindsay Corporation : Announces Quarterly Dividend

01/07/2019 | 05:15pm EST

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, payable February 28, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2019.

At October 19, 2018, Lindsay Corporation had approximately 10.8 million shares outstanding, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNN.

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® and FieldNET® as well as irrigation consulting, design, advanced machine-to-machine communication, remote control, monitoring and scheduling technology, and wireless networking solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "outlook," "could," "may," "should," "will," or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 520 M
EBIT 2019 49,1 M
Net income 2019 33,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,30%
P/E ratio 2019 27,36
P/E ratio 2020 22,58
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,97x
Capitalization 1 032 M
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy L. Hassinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Nahl Chairman
Gregory G. Oswald Vice President-Global Operations
Brian L. Ketcham Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Eric J. Talmadge Chief Information Officer & Vice President
