Lindsay Corporation : Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
0
10/18/2018 | 12:46pm CEST
Full year revenues increased 6 percent, with growth in both Irrigation
and Infrastructure segments
Full year GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.88 ($2.94 adjusted)1,
compared to $2.17 for the prior year
North America Irrigation revenues increased 3 percent in the quarter
Completed divestitures of three businesses and closure of one
manufacturing facility in the quarter
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and
distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology,
today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended
August 31, 2018.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Summary
Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 were $123.3 million, a
decrease of 7 percent compared to revenues of $131.9 million in the
prior year’s fourth quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $5.0
million and diluted earnings per share were $0.46, compared with net
earnings of $6.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.59 for the
same period in the prior year. Adjusted net earnings for the fourth
quarter were $4.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share.1
Total revenues for the year ended August 31, 2018 were $547.7 million,
an increase of 6 percent compared to revenues of $518.0 million in the
prior year. Net earnings for the year were $20.3 million and diluted
earnings per share were $1.88, compared with net earnings of $23.2
million and diluted earnings per share of $2.17 in the prior year. Net
earnings for the year were reduced by tax expense of $2.5 million due to
the enactment of the U.S. Tax Reform and by after-tax costs of $8.8
million related to the Company’s Foundation for Growth
initiative. Adjusted net earnings for fiscal 2018 were $31.6 million, or
$2.94 per diluted share.1
“Despite challenging market conditions resulting from tariffs and
falling grain prices, our fourth quarter North America irrigation
equipment sales were improved over the prior year,” said Tim Hassinger,
President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our full year revenue growth of
6 percent was led by 16 percent growth in North America irrigation and 8
percent growth in our infrastructure segment. We also continue to make
good progress on our Foundation for Growth objectives that we
introduced earlier in the year.”
Fourth Quarter Segment Results
Irrigation segment revenues decreased 6 percent to $96.2 million,
compared to $101.9 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. North
America irrigation revenues increased 3 percent to $60.6 million,
reflecting an increase in irrigation system unit volume. International
irrigation revenues decreased 18 percent to $35.6 million due to the
market disruption in Brazil that continued during the quarter and lower
project activity in developing markets compared to the prior year.
Irrigation segment operating margin was 10.8 percent of sales in the
fourth quarter (8.8 percent adjusted)1, compared to 9.6
percent of sales in the prior year. A net gain of $2.0 million from
business divestitures was partially offset by a $1.6 million incremental
LIFO inventory valuation expense resulting from raw material inflation.
Infrastructure segment revenues decreased 10 percent in the fourth
quarter to $27.1 million, compared to $30.0 million in the prior year’s
fourth quarter. The decrease resulted primarily from lower Road Zipper
System® lease revenue and lower road safety product sales,
while Road Zipper System® sales were comparable to the prior
year.
Infrastructure segment operating margin was 14.0 percent of sales in the
fourth quarter (16.6 percent adjusted)1, compared to 25.1
percent of sales in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Operating
margin declined primarily due to less favorable revenue mix, resulting
from lower revenue from leasing, compared to the prior year.
The backlog of unshipped orders at August 31, 2018 was $50.0 million,
compared with $51.8 million at August 31, 2017.
Foundation for Growth Initiative
Earlier in the fiscal year, the Company announced a defined performance
improvement initiative, referred to as Foundation for Growth,
with the objectives of simplifying the business and achieving operating
margin performance of 11 percent to 12 percent in fiscal 2020, exclusive
of market changes.
During the fourth quarter, the Company completed divestitures of its
pump and filtration businesses and a water resource consulting firm,
resulting in a net gain of $2.0 million reported in the irrigation
segment. In addition, the Company completed the closure of an
infrastructure manufacturing facility and the consolidation of its
activities with an existing irrigation operation. Severance and other
costs of $0.7 million were incurred in connection with the facility
closure. Additional operating expenses of $1.1 million, representing
severance costs and professional consulting fees, were incurred during
the quarter.
Results for the fiscal year include pre-tax costs of $9.7 million in
connection with the Foundation for Growth initiative, including a
net loss from business divestitures of $4.1 million.
Outlook
“Market headwinds in North America are expected to continue into our
fiscal 2019 due to uncertainty regarding the outcome of global trade
negotiations and pressure on grain prices,” said Mr. Hassinger. “We
expect improvement in international irrigation as Brazil returns to a
level of normalcy and developing markets continue to grow.”
Mr. Hassinger added, “Following record infrastructure results in fiscal
2018, we continue to focus on converting the pipeline of Road Zipper
projects into orders.”
About the Company
Lindsay Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of
irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. The Lindsay
family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® and FieldNET®
as well as irrigation consulting, design, advanced machine-to-machine
communication, remote control, monitoring and scheduling technology, and
wireless networking solutions. Also a global leader in the
transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures
equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s
roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®,
Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about
Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended August 31,
Years Ended August 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Operating revenues
$
123,269
$
131,937
$
547,705
$
517,985
Cost of operating revenues
90,998
94,146
396,243
372,973
Gross profit
32,271
37,791
151,462
145,012
Operating expenses:
Selling expense
9,798
10,140
40,885
40,705
General and administrative expense
11,759
11,681
55,962
46,959
Engineering and research expense
4,120
4,440
16,052
17,147
Total operating expenses
25,677
26,261
112,899
104,811
Operating income
6,594
11,530
38,563
40,201
Interest expense
(1,185
)
(1,191
)
(4,687
)
(4,757
)
Interest income
469
297
1,640
1,178
Other (expense) income, net
62
(89
)
(1,663
)
(907
)
Earnings before income taxes
5,940
10,547
33,853
35,715
Income tax expense
962
4,205
13,576
12,536
Net earnings
$
4,978
$
6,342
$
20,277
$
23,179
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.46
$
0.59
$
1.89
$
2.17
Diluted
$
0.46
$
0.59
$
1.88
$
2.17
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
10,757
10,692
10,741
10,666
Diluted
10,798
10,729
10,772
10,694
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.31
$
0.30
$
1.21
$
1.17
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands)
August 31,
2018
August 31,
2017
August 31,
2018
August 31,
2017
Operating revenues:
Irrigation segment
$
96,219
$
101,939
$
439,858
$
418,041
Infrastructure segment
27,050
29,998
107,847
99,944
Total operating revenues
$
123,269
$
131,937
$
547,705
$
517,985
Operating income:
Irrigation segment
$
10,431
$
9,813
$
41,933
$
42,774
Infrastructure segment
3,799
7,543
23,857
20,131
Corporate
(7,636
)
(5,826
)
(27,227
)
(22,704
)
Total operating income
$
6,594
$
11,530
$
38,563
$
40,201
The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments
as follows:
Irrigation –This reporting segment includes the
manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel
irrigation systems, as well as irrigation consulting and design, remote
control and monitoring, irrigation scheduling, and machine-to-machine
technology.
Infrastructure – This reporting segment includes the manufacture
and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions
and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
August 31,
2018
August 31,
2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
160,787
$
121,620
Receivables, net of allowance of $3,585 and $7,447, respectively
69,107
73,850
Inventories, net
79,233
86,155
Prepaid expenses
3,883
4,384
Assets held-for-sale
10,837
—
Other current assets
7,204
6,925
Total current assets
331,051
292,934
Property, plant, and equipment, net
57,248
74,498
Intangible assets, net
27,376
42,808
Goodwill
64,671
77,131
Deferred income tax assets
6,645
5,311
Other noncurrent assets
13,265
13,350
Total assets
$
500,256
$
506,032
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
30,530
$
36,717
Current portion of long-term debt
205
201
Liabilities held-for-sale
2,424
—
Other current liabilities
46,935
55,119
Total current liabilities
80,094
92,037
Pension benefits liabilities
5,874
6,295
Long-term debt
116,570
116,775
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,083
1,191
Other noncurrent liabilities
19,769
19,679
Total liabilities
223,390
235,977
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
18,841
18,780
Capital in excess of stated value
68,465
63,006
Retained earnings
484,886
477,615
Less treasury stock - at cost
(277,238
)
(277,238
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(18,088
)
(12,108
)
Total shareholders' equity
276,866
270,055
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
500,256
$
506,032
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Years Ended August 31,
(in thousands)
2018
2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings
$
20,277
$
23,179
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
16,514
16,678
Loss on sale of businesses
4,056
—
Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable
(2,587
)
(574
)
Deferred income taxes
(50
)
(903
)
Share-based compensation expense
3,891
3,598
Other, net
2,903
626
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(3,714
)
7,959
Inventories
(8,173
)
(10,092
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,150
)
4,581
Accounts payable
159
4,076
Other current liabilities
2,946
(717
)
Current taxes payable
725
(3,104
)
Other noncurrent assets and liabilities
(1,863
)
(5,858
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
33,934
39,449
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(11,054
)
(8,863
)
Proceeds from sale of businesses
29,888
-
Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges
2,278
2,117
Payments for settlement of net investment hedges
(3,089
)
(3,466
)
Other investing activities, net
82
233
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
18,105
(9,979
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
2,788
3,020
Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations
(833
)
(635
)
Principal payments on long-term debt
(201
)
(197
)
Dividends paid
(13,006
)
(12,490
)
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
(11,252
)
(10,302
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,620
)
1,206
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
39,167
20,374
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
121,620
101,246
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
160,787
$
121,620
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
The non-GAAP tables below disclose (a) the impact on diluted earnings
per share of (1) income tax expense attributed to enactment of U.S. Tax
Reform, and (2) gains and losses from businesses divested and
held-for-sale, severance costs and consulting fees associated with the
Company's Foundation for Growth Initiative ("FFG costs"), (b) the impact
on operating income of FFG costs, and (c) the impact on segment
operating income of FFG costs. Management believes adjusted net
earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operating
income are important indicators of the Company’s business performance
because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or may be
unrelated to, the Company’s underlying operating results, and provide a
useful baseline for analyzing trends in the business. Non-GAAP measures
used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other
companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.
These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation
or as a substitute for reported net earnings, diluted earnings per share
and operating income. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an
additional way of viewing the Company’s operations that, when viewed
with the GAAP results and the following reconciliations to the
corresponding GAAP financial measures, management believes provides a
more complete understanding of the Company’s business.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
August 31,
2018
Diluted earnings per share
August 31,
2018
Diluted earnings per share
Net earnings - reported GAAP measure
$
4,978
$
0.46
$
20,277
$
1.88
Impact of U.S. Tax Reform
(82
)
(0.01
)
2,496
0.23
FFG costs (gain) - after tax
(349
)
(0.03
)
8,844
0.82
Net earnings - adjusted
$
4,547
$
0.42
$
31,617
$
2.94
Average shares outstanding - diluted
10,798
10,772
Three months ended August 31, 2018
Operating income reconciliation
Consolidated
Irrigation
Infrastructure
Corporate
Operating income - reported GAAP measure
$
6,594
$
10,431
$
3,799
$
(7,636
)
FFG costs (gain) - before tax
(166
)
(1,967
)
690
1,111
Adjusted operating income
$
6,428
$
8,464
$
4,489
$
(6,525
)
Operating revenues
$
123,269
$
96,219
$
27,050
$
—
Operating income as a percent of operating revenues
5.3
%
10.8
%
14.0
%
N/A
Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues
5.2
%
8.8
%
16.6
%
N/A
Twelve months ended August 31, 2018
Operating income reconciliation
Consolidated
Irrigation
Infrastructure
Corporate
Operating income - reported GAAP measure
$
38,563
$
41,933
$
23,857
$
(27,227
)
FFG costs - before tax
9,721
4,962
855
3,904
Adjusted operating income
$
48,284
$
46,895
$
24,712
$
(23,323
)
Operating revenues
$
547,705
$
439,858
$
107,847
$
—
Operating income as a percent of operating revenues
7.0
%
9.5
%
22.1
%
N/A
Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues