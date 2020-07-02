Lindsay Corporation : Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
07/02/2020 | 06:46am EDT
Consolidated revenues grow to $123.1 million and EPS improves to $0.93
Shipment and project delays related to COVID-19 impact revenues by approximately $14.0 million
Company continues successful execution of its strategic priorities of margin improvement, irrigation technology expansion and infrastructure growth
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its third quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended on May 31, 2020.
Third Quarter Summary
Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $123.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 2 percent, compared to revenues of $121.1 million in the prior year third quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $10.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $2.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the prior year third quarter. Net earnings for the prior year third quarter adjusted to eliminate costs associated with the Foundation for Growth initiative were $5.5 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.1
“As we navigate the coronavirus pandemic, our priority continues to be the health and safety of our employees around the world while continuing to operate our facilities and serve our customers,” said Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am pleased with the success we have had in these areas as a result of the proactive measures we have put in place. In spite of this challenging environment, our businesses continue to perform well. During the quarter we also completed the acquisition of Net Irrigate, LLC, an agriculture IoT technology company that provides remote monitoring solutions for irrigation customers. This acquisition expands the number of irrigated acres managed under our FieldNET® platform.”
Third Quarter Segment Results
Irrigation segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $93.5 million, a decrease of $5.1 million, or 5 percent, compared to $98.6 million in the prior year. North America irrigation revenues of $60.9 million decreased $2.1 million, or 3 percent, compared to the prior year. The decrease resulted primarily from lower irrigation equipment unit volume which was partially offset by the impact of higher average selling prices. International irrigation revenues of $32.6 million decreased $3.0 million, or 9 percent. Higher sales volumes in certain regions were more than offset by unfavorable effects of foreign currency translation of approximately $3.5 million compared to the prior year and COVID-19 related shipment delays of approximately $2.0 million.
Irrigation segment operating margin was 16.1 percent of sales in the third quarter, compared to 11.2 percent of sales (11.7% percent adjusted)1 in the prior year. Operating margin expansion resulted from improved cost and pricing performance attributed to the Foundation for Growth initiative as well as from increased margin contribution from technology products and services.
Infrastructure segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 were $29.6 million, an increase of $7.1 million, or 32 percent, compared to $22.4 million in the prior year. The increase resulted from higher Road Zipper System® sales and lease revenues which were partially offset by lower sales of road safety products compared to the prior year. In addition, revenues of approximately $12.0 million were impacted by COVID-19 related project delays.
Infrastructure segment operating margin was 28.9 percent of sales in the third quarter, compared to 15.8 percent of sales (16.0 percent adjusted)1 in the prior year. Operating margin improvement resulted primarily from increased sales in higher margin product lines and from improved cost and pricing performance.
The backlog of unfilled orders at May 31, 2020 was $78.6 million compared with $52.5 million at May 31, 2019. Included in these backlogs are amounts of $4.5 million and $10.0 million, respectively, that are not expected to be fulfilled within the subsequent twelve months.
Outlook
“In North America, fourth quarter irrigation equipment demand is driven largely by storm damage replacement. The uncertainty of this demand combined with low commodity prices makes it challenging to project how the market will develop,” said Mr. Hassinger. “The demand outlook for our fiscal 2021 is dependent on a number of factors that could impact commodity prices and farm income, including current year crop results, export demand related to the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade agreement, and the level of government support payments to assist farmers. We expect continued growth in technology products and services due to the solid returns these investments provide to farmers. In international markets, we see the potential for additional demand being driven by heightened concerns regarding food security as a result of the global pandemic; however, the timing remains uncertain.”
Mr. Hassinger added, “In our infrastructure business, we expect strong fourth quarter results, driven by the Highways England project and the fulfillment of a large order in Japan. We continue to be excited about the growth opportunities we see for our Road Zipper Systems. Lastly, I would like to express my appreciation to the Lindsay employees, dealers and suppliers around the world who have gone to great lengths to promote a safe environment while continuing to serve our customers during this challenging time.”
1 Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted figures at end of document.
About the Company
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world’s rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, as well as irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world’s roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.
Concerning Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management’s current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "expect," "outlook," "could," "may," "should," “will,” or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
May 31,
2020
May 31,
2019
May 31,
2020
May 31,
2019
Operating revenues
$
123,106
$
121,054
$
346,287
$
342,187
Cost of operating revenues
83,410
91,055
239,111
259,066
Gross profit
39,696
29,999
107,176
83,121
Operating expenses:
Selling expense
7,417
7,515
22,101
23,934
General and administrative expense
13,055
14,695
38,026
46,585
Engineering and research expense
3,396
3,314
10,303
10,547
Total operating expenses
23,868
25,524
70,430
81,066
Operating income
15,828
4,475
36,746
2,055
Interest expense
(1,197
)
(1,169
)
(3,574
)
(3,552
)
Interest income
408
525
1,412
1,930
Other income (expense), net
(2,774
)
(602
)
(4,197
)
(591
)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
12,265
3,229
30,387
(158
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,171
332
6,432
(827
)
Net earnings
$
10,094
$
2,897
$
23,955
$
669
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.93
$
0.27
$
2.21
$
0.06
Diluted
$
0.93
$
0.27
$
2.21
$
0.06
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
10,835
10,786
10,818
10,779
Diluted
10,877
10,814
10,854
10,807
Cash dividends declared per share
$
0.32
$
0.31
$
0.94
$
0.93
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
May 31,
2020
May 31,
2019
May 31,
2020
May 31,
2019
Operating revenues:
Irrigation:
North America
$
60,917
$
62,974
179,197
$
177,118
International
32,606
35,644
88,751
104,876
Irrigation segment
93,523
98,618
$
267,948
$
281,994
Infrastructure segment
29,583
22,436
78,339
60,193
Total operating revenues
$
123,106
$
121,054
$
346,287
$
342,187
Operating income:
Irrigation segment
$
15,014
$
11,037
$
34,385
$
26,341
Infrastructure segment
8,560
3,537
23,686
7,259
Corporate
(7,746
)
(10,099
)
(21,325
)
(31,545
)
Total operating income
$
15,828
$
4,475
$
36,746
$
2,055
The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:
Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.
Infrastructure – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
May 31,
2020
May 31,
2019
August 31,
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
102,474
$
110,839
$
127,204
Marketable securities
19,012
—
—
Receivables, net
84,931
94,584
75,551
Inventories, net
113,301
91,091
92,287
Assets held-for-sale
—
2,744
2,744
Other current assets, net
19,469
17,903
15,704
Total current assets
339,187
317,161
313,490
Property, plant, and equipment, net
72,827
70,367
68,968
Intangibles, net
24,053
25,103
24,382
Goodwill
67,635
64,454
64,387
Operating lease right-of-use assets
27,663
—
—
Deferred income tax assets
11,118
8,783
11,758
Other noncurrent assets, net
15,003
20,054
17,329
Total assets
$
557,486
$
505,922
$
500,314
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
35,310
$
37,509
$
29,434
Current portion of long-term debt
195
208
209
Other current liabilities
71,712
49,102
52,488
Total current liabilities
107,217
86,819
82,131
Pension benefits liabilities
5,787
5,661
6,029
Long-term debt
115,723
115,885
115,846
Operating lease liabilities
26,333
—
—
Deferred income tax liabilities
835
918
872
Other noncurrent liabilities
18,633
26,245
27,227
Total liabilities
274,528
235,528
232,105
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
—
—
—
Common stock
18,918
18,870
18,870
Capital in excess of stated value
76,188
70,566
71,684
Retained earnings
488,518
476,580
474,740
Less treasury stock - at cost
(277,238
)
(277,238
)
(277,238
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(23,428
)
(18,384
)
(19,847
)
Total shareholders' equity
282,958
270,394
268,209
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
557,486
$
505,922
$
500,314
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended
(in thousands)
May 31, 2020
May 31, 2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings
$
23,955
$
669
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
14,146
10,452
Gain on sale of assets held-for-sale
(1,191
)
—
Loss on sale of business
—
301
Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable
466
(726
)
Deferred income taxes
27
(2,556
)
Share-based compensation expense
4,118
3,226
Foreign currency transaction loss
3,632
99
Other, net
1,575
(113
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(11,379
)
(26,371
)
Inventories
(23,765
)
(14,467
)
Other current assets
(6,681
)
546
Accounts payable
5,385
9,072
Other current liabilities
14,485
(4,078
)
Other noncurrent assets and liabilities
(8,810
)
4,318
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
15,963
(19,628
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(12,268
)
(20,210
)
Proceeds from sale of assets held-for-sale
3,955
—
Purchases of marketable securities available-for-sale
(23,389
)
—
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities available-for-sale
4,320
—
Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges
1,503
2,262
Payments for settlement of net investment hedges
—
(327
)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(3,034
)
—
Other investing activities, net
—
60
Net cash used in investing activities
(28,913
)
(18,215
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,545
177
Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations
(1,111
)
(1,124
)
Principal payments on long-term debt
(174
)
(153
)
Payment of debt issuance costs
—
(115
)
Dividends paid
(10,177
)
(10,032
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(9,917
)
(11,247
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(1,863
)
(858
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(24,730
)
(49,948
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
127,204
160,787
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
102,474
$
110,839
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
The non-GAAP tables below disclose (a) the impact on diluted earnings per share of consulting fees, severance costs and loss from business divestitures, associated with the Company's Foundation for Growth Initiative ("FFG costs"), (b) the impact on operating income of FFG costs, and (c) the impact on segment operating income of FFG costs. Management believes adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operating income are important indicators of the Company’s business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or may be unrelated to, the Company’s underlying operating results, and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in the business. Non-GAAP measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings, diluted earnings per share and operating income. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company’s operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the following reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, management believes provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s business.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
May 31, 2019
Diluted
earnings per
share
May 31, 2019
Diluted
earnings per
share
Net earnings - reported GAAP measure
$
2,897
$
0.27
$
669
$
0.06
FFG costs - before tax
3,890
$
0.36
13,166
$
1.22
Tax effect - FFG costs
(1,336
)
$
(0.12
)
(4,025
)
$
(0.37
)
Net earnings - adjusted
$
5,450
$
0.50
$
9,809
$
0.91
Average shares outstanding - diluted
10,814
10,807
For the three months ended May 31, 2019
Operating income reconciliation
Consolidated
Irrigation
Infrastructure
Corporate
Operating income - reported GAAP measure
4,475
$
11,037
$
3,537
$
(10,099
)
FFG costs - before tax
3,890
550
56
3,284
Adjusted operating income
$
8,365
$
11,587
$
3,593
$
(6,815
)
Operating revenues
121,054
$
98,618
$
22,436
$
—
Operating income as a percent of operating revenues
3.7
%
11.2
%
15.8
%
N/A
Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues
6.9
%
11.7
%
16.0
%
N/A
For the nine months ended May 31, 2019
Operating income reconciliation
Consolidated
Irrigation
Infrastructure
Corporate
Operating income - reported GAAP measure
2,055
$
26,341
$
7,259
$
(31,545
)
FFG costs - before tax
13,166
676
188
12,302
Adjusted operating income
$
15,221
$
27,017
$
7,447
$
(19,243
)
Operating revenues
342,187
$
281,994
$
60,193
$
—
Operating income as a percent of operating revenues
0.6
%
9.3
%
12.1
%
N/A
Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues