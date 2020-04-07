Lindsay : LNN Q2FY20 Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance, financial results and planned financing. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investors should understand that a number of factors could cause future economic and industry conditions, and the Company's actual financial condition and results of operations, to differ materially from management's beliefs expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. These factors include but are not limited to those outlined in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended February 29, 2020, and investors are urged to review these factors when considering the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.
For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
For full financial statement information, please see the Company's earnings release dated April 7, 2020.
2
Second Quarter Summary
Amounts in millions, except per share amounts
Revenue
Operating Income
Diluted EPS
$109.2
$113.8
GAAP
Adjusted*
$8.6
$8.6
7.6%
$0.8
7.6%
0.8%
FY19
FY20
-4.1%
FY19
FY20
$(4.5)
GAAPAdjusted*
$0.51
$0.51
$0.02
FY19
FY20
$(0.32)
Revenues increased $4.6 million compared to prior year
Irrigation decreased $3.7 million
Infrastructure increased $8.3 million
Operating income increased $7.8 million compared to adjusted prior year results*
Irrigation increased $2.1 million
Infrastructure increased $6.8 million
Corporate expense increased $1.1 million due mainly to incremental incentive expense
*Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted figures at end of presentation.
3
Second Quarter Financial Summary
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Q2 - FY20
Q2 - FY19
Change
Revenue
North America irrigation
$
65.7
$
57.7
14%
International irrigation
$
26.4
$
38.1
-31%
Irrigation
$
92.1
$
95.8
-4%
Infrastructure
$
21.7
$
13.4
62%
Total revenue
$
113.8
$
109.2
4%
Operating income (loss)
$
8.6
$
(4.5)
NM
Adjusted operating income*
$
8.6
$
0.8
953%
Net earnings (loss)
$
5.5
$
(3.4)
NM
Adjusted net earnings*
$
5.5
$
0.2
2,290%
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
$
0.51
$
(0.32)
NM
Adjusted diluted EPS*
$
0.51
$
0.02
2,450%
YTD FY20
YTD FY19
Change
$
118.3
$
114.1
4%
$
56.1
$
69.2
-19%
$
174.4
$
183.4
-5%
$
48.8
$
37.8
29%
$
223.2
$
221.1
1%
$
20.9
$
(2.4)
NM
$
20.9
$
6.9
205%
$
13.9
$
(2.2)
NM
$
13.9
$
4.4
218%
$
1.28
$
(0.21)
NM
$
1.28
$
0.40
220%
*Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted figures at end of presentation.
4
Current Market Factors
Irrigation
Under theU.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal signed January 15, 2020, China pledged to increase purchases of U.S. agricultural products by $32 billion over two years. This would be more than a 60% increase over the 2017 baseline cited in the deal.
2020 Net Farm Income is projected by the USDA to be $96.7 billion, an increase of 3.3% from 2019. Increases in cash receipts for crops and livestock are partially offset by a decrease in gov't support payments.
GlobalCOVID-19 pandemic creates economic uncertainty and puts downward pressure on agricultural commodity prices.
Plunge in oil prices puts downward pressure on ethanol demand and corn prices.
Increased uncertainty on timing of international projects.
Infrastructure
States continue the transition to new federal MASH testing standards for road safety products. Almost all of our road safety product offerings in the U.S. have now received MASH eligibility.
Our "shift left" strategy is gaining traction and contributing to an increase in Road Zipper System®lease revenue.
Road Zipper System®gaining interest globally as a solution to traffic congestion and air quality. A large project in the UK, a new order from Japan, and a second multi-year lease in Germany were secured in the second quarter.
Thefive-year $305 billion U.S. highway bill enacted in December 2015 (the "FAST Act") is scheduled to expire in September 2020 unless it is reauthorized by Congress.
5
Irrigation Segment
Amounts in millions
Revenue
$65.7
$57.7
North America
FY19
$38.1
$26.4
International
FY20
North America revenue increased $8.0 million
Higher sales of replacement parts
Increased irrigation equipment unit volume
Increased revenue from engineering project services
Average selling prices were slightly higher than prior year
International revenue decreased $11.7 million
A large project in the prior year did not repeat
Unfavorable currency impact of $1.1 million
Operating Income
GAAPAdjusted*
$9.6$9.6
$7.5$7.5
10.4%10.4%
7.9%7.9%
FY19 FY20
Operating income increased $2.1 million compared to adjusted prior year results*
Increased sales in North America
Improved cost and pricing performance resulting from margin improvement initiatives
Improvements partially offset by incremental costs of $1.0 million, including severance and commercial development expenses
Operating margin of 10.4% compared to 7.9% adjusted prior year results*
*Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted figures at end of presentation.
6
Infrastructure Segment
Amounts in millions
Revenue
$21.7
• Total revenue increased $8.3 million
$13.4
• Increase in Road Zipper System®sales primarily from delivery of
remaining Japan order
• Increase in Road Zipper System lease revenue
• Sales of road safety products increase with new MASH products
• Operating income of $6.4 million and operating margin of 29.3%
FY19
FY20
• Positive mix impact from higher-margin Road Zipper System sales
and lease revenue
Operating Income
GAAP Adjusted*
$6.4$6.4
29.3%29.3%
-3.3%-3.2%
$(0.4)$(0.4)
FY19 FY20
Improved cost and pricing performance resulting from margin improvement initiatives
$1.2 million gain on sale of a building that had been held for sale
Backlog includes $28.0 million project with Highways England and new order from Japan for $10.0 million
Both orders are expected to begin delivery in Q3 and be completed by the end of Q1 of 2021
*Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted figures at end of presentation.
7
Highways England - Road Zipper Solution
Quickchange Moveable Barriers and Barrier Transfer Machines
To be deployed in Kent, United Kingdom on the M20London-bound motorway between junction 9 and 7 (approximately 24 km)
Road Zipper solution provides the following:
Along-term solution to handle traffic disruption in Kent
Quick and simple deployment of contraflow for traffic traveling in the opposite direction
Enables the M20 is kept open at times of disruption, while allowing the motorway to retain 3 lanes, a hard shoulder and 70 mph speed limits in both directions during normal traffic conditions
Total contract value is approximately $28.0 million
Estimated project completion: December 31, 2020
8
Perspectives on the COVID-19 Situation
Lindsay's products and technologies support the followingcritical infrastructure sectorsas defined by the Department of Homeland Security (CISA.gov) and other global government agencies:
Food and Agriculture- our irrigation business supports the production of food and the conservation of water and energy
Transportation Systems- our infrastructure business supports the movement of people and goods efficiently, safely and securely
Lindsay's production facilitiesare considered "business essential"and will remain operational as long as we 1) have demand for our products, 2) are allowed to remain open by local governments, and 3) can provide for the safety of our employees. At the present time, we have temporarily ceased production in our South Africa facility for three weeks due to government mandate, however we are open for service parts.
Other potential business impacts associated with COVID-19include but are not limited to: additional facility closures and the duration of such closures, supply chain disruption and additional costs, logistics delays, border closures, workforce disruption, reduced demand for our products and services, delay in the implementation of projects and other effects that may result from a general economic downturn.
Lindsay is well positionedwith a strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity as we face the uncertainty and challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of February 29, 2020 we have:
Available liquidity of $170.0 million, with $120.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and $50.0 million available under revolving credit facility
Totallong-term debt of $116.5 million, of which $115.0 million matures in 2030
A funded debt to EBITDA leverage ratio (as defined in our credit agreements) of 2.0 compared to a covenant limit of 3.5
9
COVID-19 Protocols in Place
Protecting the health and well-being of our employees is a top priority, as is maintaining frequent communication and providing important updates. Beginning in early March, we have:
Created a global task force and communication strategy
Implemented social distancing protocols
Initiated remote work strategy for employees not essential to factory operations
Restricted domestic and international travel forbusiness-essential purposes
Completed an electrostatic spray deep clean at our global headquarters
Limited visitors to all of our facilities to essential personnel only
Conducted screening questionnaires for all facility visitors
Increased frequency and intensity of disinfecting allhigh-touch areas
Implemented twice daily disinfecting procedures for production equipment
Implemented staggered breaks in our factory operations
Created aCOVID-19 Manager at each facility to ensure rigid discipline of protocols
Established protocols in the event of a confirmedCOVID-19 diagnosis
Published weekly updates by location specific to CDC and WHO updates and guidelines
Implemented virtual or phone meeting protocol
10
Executing Long-Term Value Creation
Deepening customer relationships through technology differentiation
Solutions and growth aligned to market megatrends…. designed to sustain and protect our evolving world
Foundation for Growth initiative driving margin expansion
Empowered global culture through Vision, Values and Behaviors Framework
ONE LINDSAY
Innovative Market Leader
- Sustainable Solutions
11
Foundation for Growth Initiative
Objectives
Raise operating margin floor
Innovation leader in core markets
Renewed culture and identity
1
2
3
4
Commercial
Global
Manufacturing
Lower G&A
Excellence
Sourcing
Optimization
Expenses
5Cultural Changes
6
Strategic Choices
Margin improvement
Cost
Strategy and Culture
12
Foundation for Growth Execution
Accomplishments through Q2 Fiscal 2020
Divested fournon-core businesses
Closed and sold an infrastructure facility; consolidated activity into an existing irrigation facility
Established a centralized shared services organization
Made tangible progress in culture change and aligning behaviors to strategy
Projects in each of the fourmargin-improvement workstreams have moved to implementation and realization stage
Execution is on track
13
Summary Balance Sheet
($ in millions)
November 30, 2019 November 30, 2018
August 31, 2019
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$120.0
$102.8
$127.2
Current assets
$325.0
$317.2
$313.5
Current liabilities
$87.8
$82.5
$82.1
Net working capital
$237.2
$234.7
$231.4
Long-term debt
$116.0
$116.2
$116.1
Shareholders' equity
$277.3
$271.8
$268.2
14
Summary of Cash Flow
($ in millions)
YTD FY20
YTD FY19
Net earnings
$13.9
($2.2)
Depreciation / amortization
$9.4
$6.9
Other non-cash adjustments
$2.8
$1.0
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables
($5.7)
($18.2)
Inventories
($14.2)
($22.2)
Other working capital
($8.4)
($5.1)
Net cash provided by (used in) operations
($2.2)
($39.8)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
($5.3)
($11.7)
Dividends paid
($6.7)
($6.7)
15
Capital Allocation - A Balanced Approach
Allocation Plan
Targeted cash balance of$60-75 million, including international accounts
To support cyclical and seasonal fluctuations in working capital and projected capital expenditures
$115 million in Senior Notes maturing on 2/19/30 at annual interest rate of 3.82%
The Company's prioritization for cash use:
Organic growth initiatives
Capital expenditures - expected to be$15-20 million in fiscal 2020
Dividend payments
Synergistic acquisitions that leverage core capabilities
Excess cash invested in opportunistic share repurchases
Allocation History
$700,000
$ in thousands
= Source of Cash
$600,000
$16.3
= Use of Cash
$114.4
$121.9
66% of cash from operations
$500,000
returned to shareholders
$81.3
$400,000
$95.0
$300,000
$427.6
48% of cash from operations
invested in growth
$200,000
$186.3
$100,000
$127.2
$85.9
$-
Beginning Cash
Cash from
Long-term Debt
Other (1)
Capital
Acquisitions net
Dividends
Share
Ending Cash
(8/31/09)
Operations
Expenditures
of Divestitures
Repurchases
(8/31/19)
Other includes debt repayments, net cash sources/uses from note receivables, net investment hedges, stock compensation and related tax benefits.
16
Attractive Long-Term Megatrends
Water Conservation
Advancing Technology
Improve Road Safety
Population Growth
Alternative Fuels
Increase Yields
17
Regulation G Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
The non-GAAP tables below disclose (a) the impact on diluted earnings per share of consulting fees, severance costs and loss from business divestitures, associated with the Company's Foundation for Growth Initiative ("FFG costs"), (b) the impact on operating income of FFG costs, and (c) the impact on segment operating income of FFG costs. Management believes adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operating income are important indicators of the Company's business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or may be unrelated to, the Company's underlying operating results, and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in the business. Non-GAAP measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings, diluted earnings per share and operating income. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the following reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, management believes provides a more complete understanding of the Company's business.
Three months ended
Six months ended
Diluted earnings per
Diluted earnings per
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
February 28, 2019
share
February 28, 2019
share
Net loss - reported GAAP measure
$
(3,440)
$
(0.32)
$
(2,228)
$
(0.21)
FFG costs - before tax
5,281
$
0.49
9,276
$
0.86
Tax effect - FFG costs
(1,610)
$
(0.15)
(2,689)
$
(0.25)
Net earnings - adjusted
$
231
$
0.02
$
4,359
$
0.40
Average shares outstanding - diluted
10,786
10,776
18
Regulation G Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited) (Continued)
For the three months ended February 28, 2019
Operating income reconciliation
Consolidated
Irrigation
Infrastructure
Corporate
Operating income (loss) - reported GAAP measure
(4,460)
$
7,521
$
(446)
$
(11,535)
FFG costs - before tax
5,281
-
20
5,261
Adjusted operating income
$
821
$
7,521
$
(426)
$
(6,274)
Operating revenues
109,182
$
95,766
$
13,416
$
-
Operating income as a percent of operating revenues
-4.1%
7.9%
-3.3%
N/A
Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues
0.8%
7.9%
-3.2%
N/A
Operating income reconciliation
For the six months ended February 28, 2019
Consolidated
Irrigation
Infrastructure
Corporate
Operating income (loss) - reported GAAP measure
(2,420)
$
15,304
$
3,722
$
(21,446)
FFG costs - before tax
9,276
126
132
9,018
Adjusted operating income
$
6,856
$
15,430
$
3,854
$
(12,428)
Operating revenues
221,133
$
183,376
$
37,757
$
-
Operating income as a percent of operating revenues
-1.1%
8.3%
9.9%
N/A
Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues
