Lindsay : and DTN Announce Expanded Partnership

Lindsay Corporation and DTN Announce Expanded Partnership

The collaboration further strengthens the quality of weather forecasting data available to customers of both platforms

(OMAHA, Neb.) - Oct. 17, 2018 - Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer/distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, and DTN, an independent source of insights, analysis and decision support solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration that will strengthen their customers' precision irrigation capabilities.

Since its launch in 2016, FieldNET Advisor® has incorporated DTN's hyper-local weather forecasts, along with other environmental inputs and key crop statistics, to automatically create optimized irrigation schedules and variable rate irrigation recommendations. With the new collaboration, growers will have the ability to further localize the field-specific weather data and forecasting ability using the FieldNET Advisor irrigation management system.

'While FieldNET Advisor does not require an in-field weather station, the ability to add an in-field sensor from DTN will provide growers with an added layer of confidence about the weather data being used to generate their irrigation recommendations,' said Albert Maurin, sales and tactical marketing manager for Lindsay Corporation. 'The data from the weather station will feed into DTN's powerful and accurate weather forecasts, improving the localization of the weather data for all of the fields surrounding the sensor.'

'We are excited about this expanded partnership and the opportunity to provide an enhanced level of weather data to FieldNET Advisor customers,' said Chris Whittinghill, director of national agribusiness accounts at DTN. 'Growers can rely on DTN to deliver the highly accurate weather information they need to make faster, better informed irrigation decisions.'

The most awarded pivot telemetry solution in the industry, FieldNET® technology provides comprehensive options for remote monitoring and control of a grower's irrigation systems. The platform, which is compatible with almost any brand of electric pivot, delivers real-time information, so growers can monitor and control them quickly and easily via a smartphone, tablet or laptop. FieldNET Advisor takes remote monitoring and control technology to the next level - helping growers decide precisely when, where and how much to irrigate.

'Collaborations between FieldNET and other insight providers like DTN allow the seamless transfer of critical data, which helps growers maximize operational efficiency and productivity,' Maurin said. 'We will continue to partner with leading technologies across the precision agriculture value chain to provide our customers with the smartest solution in the industry. When growers invest in FieldNET®, they are investing in a powerful precision agriculture platform that will keep them at the forefront of agriculture technology.'

For more information about FieldNET technology visit www.myfieldnet.com. To learn more about the DTN weather technology platform, visit www.dtn.com.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. Lindsay manufactures center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems and technologies irrigating approximately 12 million acres (4.8 million hectares) in over 90 countries, through its worldwide network of more than 350 dealers. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® and FieldNET® as well as irrigation consulting, design, advanced machine-to-machine communication, remote control, monitoring and scheduling technology, and wireless networking solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.Lindsay.com .

About DTN

DTN is the independent, trusted source of actionable insights for two million customers focused on feeding, protecting and fueling the world. Customer-focused and employee-driven, DTN focuses on empowering customers worldwide with decision-support solutions in agriculture, energy, commodity and financial analytics, and weather-sensitive industries through continuous, leading-edge innovation. DTN is based in Minneapolis with offices globally.