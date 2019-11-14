Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Lindsay Corporation    LNN

LINDSAY CORPORATION

(LNN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/14 12:10:02 pm
88.735 USD   +0.39%
11:53aNo 'booming' in U.S. economy that threatens to go bust - Fed's Powell
RE
11/14LINDSAY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/13U.S. government posts $134 billion deficit in October
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

No 'booming' in U.S. economy that threatens to go bust - Fed's Powell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 11:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a Joint Economic Committee hearing on

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday said the risk of the U.S. economy facing a dramatic bust is remote in part because the record-long expansion is notable for not having pockets of overheating activity.

Powell, appearing before U.S. lawmakers for a second day, reiterated his view that the current expansion appears on a sustainable footing, with few indications of an imminent downturn despite risks from the long-running U.S.-China trade war, a slowdown in business investment and weakness abroad.

"The U.S. economy is the star economy these days," Powell told the House Budget Committee. "We're growing at 2%, right in that range, more than any of the other advanced economies are growing. There's no reason that can't continue."

Asked if there were any excesses that threatened to torpedo the expansion, Powell said: "Look at today's economy. There's nothing that's really booming that would want to bust in other words."

"It's a pretty sustainable picture."

The U.S. economy is in its 11th year of expansion, although growth this year has slowed from 2018 when the Republican tax cuts fed an acceleration in activity. In the third quarter, the economy grew at a 1.9% annualised pace, down from 3.4% in the comparable period a year earlier.

U.S. manufacturing activity has slowed as tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing and slack demand from overseas markets have fostered uncertainty. Business investment has been a net drag on gross domestic product for the last two quarters.

Asked about the possibility the slump in manufacturing could drag down the broader economy, Powell said central bank officials had seen no signs of that.

"That's a risk that we monitor very carefully - we don't see that yet," Powell said. "The 70% of the economy that is the consumer is healthy with high confidence, low unemployment, wages moving up."

"That is what is driving our economy now and seems to be continuing to do so."

To address concerns the expansion was at risk, in part from President Donald Trump's trade war with China, the Fed has cut interest rates three times this year. The Fed's targeted rate now stands in a range of 1.50-1.75%, down from 2.25-2.50% at midyear.

In prepared remarks that were nearly identical to those delivered on Wednesday to the Joint Economic Committee, Powell said the impact of the three rate cuts this year was still to be fully felt in supporting household and business spending and will let the central bank likely stop where it is unless there is a "material" change in the economic outlook.

By Lindsay Dunsmuir

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINDSAY CORPORATION
11:53aNo 'booming' in U.S. economy that threatens to go bust - Fed's Powell
RE
11/14LINDSAY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/13U.S. government posts $134 billion deficit in October
RE
11/13India Consumer Price Inflation Rose in October
DJ
11/07A 'green interest rate?' Fed digs into climate change economics
RE
11/07Fed's Powell to testify on economy on November 14
RE
11/06Fed's Evans says he's closely watching inflation
RE
11/06FED'S EVANS : U.S. economy in 'good place,' but watching inflation
RE
11/05FED'S BARKIN : It's a good time to pause interest rates
RE
11/05FED'S BARKIN : Conflicting signals make U.S. economy hard to read
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 459 M
EBIT 2020 42,3 M
Net income 2020 28,9 M
Finance 2020 28,4 M
Yield 2020 1,40%
P/E ratio 2020 33,6x
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
EV / Sales2021 1,86x
Capitalization 957 M
Technical analysis trends LINDSAY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 81,50  $
Last Close Price 88,70  $
Spread / Highest target 2,59%
Spread / Average Target -8,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy L. Hassinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Nahl Chairman
Gregory G. Oswald Vice President-Global Operations
Brian L. Ketcham Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric J. Talmadge Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDSAY CORPORATION-7.84%957
DEERE & COMPANY18.25%55 314
THE TORO COMPANY37.26%8 176
ALAMO GROUP INC.43.13%1 310
ESCORTS LIMITED-4.89%1 080
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group