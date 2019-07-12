Log in
LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC, THE

(LTI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/12 11:35:03 am
1380 GBP   +2.22%
LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly Update
PU
06/20LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly Update
PU
06/12LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST : Annual Financial Report
PU
Lindsell Train Investment Trust : Monthly Update

07/12/2019 | 11:55am EDT

Monthly Update

Released : 12/07/2019 16:23

RNS Number : 4367F

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC

12 July 2019

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that its Investment Manager's market update newsletter for June 2019 can now be viewed and downloaded from the Company's web pages using the following hyperlink address:

http://www.lindselltrain.com/~/media/Files/L/Lindsell-Train-V2/reports/ltit/LTIT_Latest.pdf

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

12 July 2019

The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the opinions expressed and content within the updating newsletter specifically referred to above, are not incorporated into or form part of the above announcement.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 15:54:07 UTC
