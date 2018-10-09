Net Asset Value(s): Correction

Released : 09/10/2018 10:09

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC 09 October 2018

This replaces announcement 0402D to include the monthly valuation in the holding of LTL shares

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

30 September 2018

£841.4164 per Ordinary share

Please Note: The above NAV figure includes a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 646 shares in Lindsell Train Limited. As at 30 September 2018, 645 shares were valued at £119,192.32 per share, an increase of 2.36% from the valuation of £116,444.99 per share as at the previous valuation on 31 August 2018, and 1 share (under option) was valued at £43,151.40. Funds under management at LTL at 28 September 2018 stood at £16,134 million.

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

