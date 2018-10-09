Log in
LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC, THE (LTI)
10/09 11:33:10 am
1195 GBP   -1.04%
Net Asset Value(s): Correction

10/09/2018 | 11:13am CEST

Net Asset Value(s): Correction

Released : 09/10/2018 10:09

RNS Number : 4165D

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC 09 October 2018

This replaces announcement 0402D to include the monthly valuation in the holding of LTL shares

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:

30 September 2018

£841.4164 per Ordinary share

Please Note: The above NAV figure includes a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 646 shares in Lindsell Train Limited. As at 30 September 2018, 645 shares were valued at £119,192.32 per share, an increase of 2.36% from the valuation of £116,444.99 per share as at the previous valuation on 31 August 2018, and 1 share (under option) was valued at £43,151.40. Funds under management at LTL at 28 September 2018 stood at £16,134 million.

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

NAVEANENEEXPFEF

Disclaimer

Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 09:12:13 UTC
