Lindt & Spruengli : & SPRüNGLI COMPLETES BUYBACK OF OWN SHARES AND PARTICIPATION CERTIFICATES

07/31/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

The total buyback volume aggregated to CHF 455'415'823. The buyback of registered shares and participation certificates of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG was executed via second trading lines on SIX Swiss Exchange.

On the occasion of the ordinary general meeting of 2 May 2019 a capital reduction through the cancellation of 100 registered shares and 18,156 participation certificates acquired up to December 31, 2018 was resolved. Another capital reduction through cancellation of the remaining registered shares and participations certificates bought back will be requested to next ordinary general meeting on 24 April 2020.

Disclaimer

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 17:44:06 UTC
