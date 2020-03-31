Log in
Lindt & Spruengli : scraps 2020 targets as epidemic hits business

03/31/2020 | 01:53am EDT
Logo of Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Spruengli is seen in Kilchberg

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said its original goal to grow organic sales by 5-7% this year was no longer valid as the coronavirus epidemic hit its business.

After a strong start to the year, the group saw the spreading virus having an impact at the beginning of March, particularly in travel retail, its own store network, food service and the grocery trade in certain markets, the maker of gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said in a statement on Tuesday.

"While the extent and duration of the situation are still uncertain, the Group?s growth and financial outlook 2020 is no longer valid," said the company based in Kilchberg near Zurich.

The spreading coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 770,000 people worldwide, has led governments to take drastic measures, such as closing restaurants and stores, including in Lindt's most important markets in Europe.

The group said, however, that e-commerce, home delivery and pick-up services at some stores were gaining importance.

It confirmed it wanted to grow organic sales by 5-7% in the mid- to long-term and also maintained its dividend for 2019, including a special dividend proposed for its anniversary.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michelle Martin)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 4 549 M
EBIT 2020 680 M
Net income 2020 519 M
Debt 2020 302 M
Yield 2020 1,47%
P/E ratio 2020 37,8x
P/E ratio 2021 34,1x
EV / Sales2020 4,20x
EV / Sales2021 3,87x
Capitalization 18 786 M
Chart LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Duration : Period :
Lindt & Spruengli Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 85 071,43  CHF
Last Close Price 81 800,00  CHF
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dieter R. Weisskopf Chief Executive Officer
Ernst Tanner Executive Chairman
Guido Steiner Head-Group Operations
Martin Hug Chief Financial Officer
Rudolf Konrad Sprüngli Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINDT & SPRUENGLI-8.66%19 580
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-13.70%11 127
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.0.62%2 157
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.5.19%1 401
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-29.65%645
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC-42.70%397
