LINE CORP

(3938)
LINE : Announces LINE DEVELOPER DAY 2019

09/26/2019 | 04:58am EDT

●First ever two-day conference to cover broader range of subjects including LINE's challenges, learnings, future plans, and non-technical topics such as UI/UX and project management

●Program to also include lectures by notable guests from various industries and hands-on workshops

TOKYO - September 10, 2019 - LINE Corporation ('LINE') is holding its annual tech conference again. For the first time in history, LINE DEVELOPER DAY 2019 will be a two-day event from November 20 to 21, 2019.

LINE DEVELOPER DAY 2019 official website: https://linedevday.linecorp.com/jp/2019/

Since 2015, LINE DEVELOPER DAY has been the place for LINE to present the different challenges and projects it has taken on in various technical fields for its messaging app and other services.

Last year's program included 60 talk sessions on a diverse range of topics introducing LINE's new services and initiatives in the AI, blockchain, and Fintech domains, as well as LINE's ad platform, infrastructure, security, data, and other essential technologies used in LINE's services. Over 1,000 attendees participated from Japan and abroad, most of whom were engineers including LINE engineers.

*See press release: https://linecorp.com/en/pr/news/en/2018/2486

Diversified content with prominent guest speakers, intriguing not only engineers but also designers and planners

LINE DEVELOPER DAY 2019 is a two-day event for the first time, and will be held from November 20 to 21, 2019. This year's program takes a deeper look at a wider range of topics in approximately 70 talk sessions. While the first day's sessions will mainly focus on technologies under the theme 'Engineering,' the second day will offer a practical perspective to product development under the theme 'Production' with topics such as web service technologies, UI/UX, and project management. Guest speakers include Shun-ichi Amari (internationally renowned figure in information geometry and Senior Advisor of the RIKEN Brain Science Institute), Hiroshi Tokumaru (analyzing vulnerabilities, providing consultation, and raising public awareness on security as the representative director of EG Secure Solutions, a company that specializes in web application security), Takayuki Fukatsu (representative director of THE GUILD, UI/UX designer, and interactive design engineer), and other notable figures from Japan and abroad who will be lecturing on their field of expertise. Furthermore, attendees can visit the interactive booths to try coding using LINE's OSS, API, and other technologies, and enjoy talks in three additional presentation categories-Booth, Poster Session, and Short Track-to discover LINE's services at a deeper level than last year.

Overview of LINE DEVELOPER DAY 2019

Date and time: November 21, 2019 (Doors open at 10:00 am and expected to close at 7:00 pm) (GMT+9)

November 22, 2019 (Doors open at 10:00 am and expected to close at 7:00 pm) (GMT+9)

Place: Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba (2-6-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Admission: Free of charge

How to participate: Submit a registration form and pre-register

Additional event details including the schedule and sessions will be provided in the following websites and social media.

Official website: https://linedevday.linecorp.com/jp/2019/

LINE Engineering: https://engineering.linecorp.com/en/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LINE_DEV (Japanese only)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/engineering.line/ (Japanese only)

Photos from LINE DEVELOPER DAY 2018

Disclaimer

LINE Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:57:04 UTC
