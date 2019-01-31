Log in
LINE CORP (3938)
Line : Japan's Nintendo, Line developing 'Dr. Mario World' mobile game

01/31/2019 | 07:15pm EST
Logo of Line Corp is seen at the company's headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd said on Friday it was developing a mobile title with Line Corp in the company's latest push into mobile gaming.

"Dr. Mario World", its latest mobile title featuring popular Nintendo characters, will be released in mid-2019, the Kyoto-based company said in a statement.

Nintendo needs to find new sources of revenue to offset its aging 3DS handheld device, but despite releasing mobile titles with DeNA Co and CyberAgent Inc it has yet to score a big hit.

The company will undershoot its target of releasing two to three mobile titles in the financial year ending March after saying on Thursday that title "Mario Kart Tour" needed more work and pushing the release date back to mid-2019.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 215 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -4 889 M
Finance 2018 133 B
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,78x
EV / Sales 2019 3,34x
Capitalization 945 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4 011  JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Idezawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Hae-Jin Lee Chairman
In-Joon Hwang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eui-Bin Park Chief Technology Officer
Jun Masuda Director, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINE CORP2.16%8 687
FACEBOOK14.75%432 275
TWITTER12.25%24 558
MATCH GROUP INC22.66%14 588
SINA CORP9.23%4 150
DENA CO LTD7.02%2 675
