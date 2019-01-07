Log in
LINE CORP (3938)
Line : Morris Huang Appointed CEO of LINE Bank Preparatory Office

01/07/2019 | 04:49am EST

● Huang tasked with establishing LINE Banks's internet-only banking services

TAIPEI - January 7, 2019 - LINE Financial Taiwan today announced the appointment of Morris Huang as Chief Executive Officer of the LINE Bank Preparatory Office, effective Jan. 8. Huang will be responsible for LINE Bank's application for an internet-only banking license, as LINE seeks to develop fintech services in the Taiwan market.

Huang comes to LINE following 12 years at Taipei Fubon Bank, most recently as the senior executive vice president of the digital banking group. Prior to Taipei Fubon Bank, he worked at Taishin International Bank for four years and at Citibank and Citibank Securities Investment Trust Enterprise for over 12 years. He has extensive planning and management experience in the banking sector, including in the branch business, overseas wealth management, personal banking, consumer banking, trust and investment, digital banking, fintech and legal compliance.

'We hope to leverage Morris's expertise to build a strong team,' said Roger Chen, chairman and general manager of LINE Financial Taiwan. 'I also believe his leadership will be a real benefit to the corporate governance.'

Disclaimer

LINE Corporation published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 09:48:10 UTC
