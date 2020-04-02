LINE : Implements Initiatives in Response to the Spread of Novel Coronavirus (Update 4/3)

As part of our commitment to being a company that society can trust, LINE Corporation and its group companies have implemented a variety of initiatives in response to the spread of novel coronavirus (also known as SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19) to support our users in Japan and elsewhere around the world.

At LINE, we are also doing all we can to support our more than 8,200 global employees located around the world.

Note: This article was updated on April 3. Updates are indicated with '(4/3)'.

Initiatives to support users in Japan

• LINE Healthcare: Free medical consultation via the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Official Account. (4/3)

• LINE Research: Surveys and analysis on COVID-19-related matters, including the first nationwide survey for measures to prevent infection in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. (4/3)

• LINE stickers that demonstrate the right way to protect yourself from getting COVID-19. (4/3)

• Cooperation with various local governments to provide support and develop measures against COVID-19, including a national COVID-19 countermeasures support tool, established with Kanagawa Prefecture. (4/3)

• A joint project to ensure that accurate information about COVID-19 is communicated to the public, based on guidelines recommended by the United Nations. (4/3)

• LINE LIVE: A platform for companies and artists that have had to postpone or cancel their in-person events and hold them online.

• LINE NEWS and LINE Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Official Account: Real time global information and news on topics related to the COVID-19 situation.

• To support students during the closure of all elementary, junior high and high schools in Japan, we have introduced the following services:

- LINE Official Account 'School Plan': Official Accounts free of charge to enable closed schools to communicate with their students and families

- LINE Screen Share Function: Users are able to share their computer screens during a group video call with up to 200 people

- 'LINE#Everyone'sGraduationCeremony': An event to support students who were not able to take part in their graduation ceremonies due to the schools closure

- LINE Mirai Foundation Official Account: Study-at-home tools for students

Initiatives to support users in Korea

• LINE Disaster Alert Official Account: A newly added a COVID-19 alarm function to the LINE Disaster Alert Official Account for Korean users. Users can receive and check updates on the current COVID-19 status in Korea - based on the announcements by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) - from messages sent by the OA.

• Contributing to local community and partners: LINE sent lunch boxes and jumeokbap (rice balls) to a hospital near the Bundang Square Office to support the medical team that is responding to the virus outbreak. For the lunch box and jumeokbap orders, LINE asked its small-business partners that are in charge of LINERs' breakfast and lunch, in the hope that these replacement orders will be helpful to them.

Initiatives to support users in Taiwan

• Mask Map: A feature for LINE SPOT, allowing users to search for nearby pharmacies where they could buy surgical masks.

• LINE TODAY editors joined the media group chat created by the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control to collect and disseminate accurate and official information about COVID-19.

• Discounted Official Accounts for tier 1-3 central government entities, city halls and county halls: These government OAs can push free messages during the COVID-19 emergency.

• Free content services for people under quarantine or self-monitoring: For people who are quarantined or self-monitored at home around Taiwan, LINE is providing a 14-day free trial of LINE TV and LINE MUSIC via local government agency.

Initiatives to support users in Indonesia

• LINE Siaga website: Complete information related to COVID-19, including up-to-date statistics, individual province updates, hospital recommendations and news. (4/3)

• LINE Siaga Official Account: For updates and educational information related to COVID-19.

• Educational stickers: Stickers offering health tips together with local creators to prevent the spread of COVID-19

• LINE Timeline Banner: Showcasing the latest statistics about COVID-19, including number of positive and negative test results.

Initiatives to support users in Thailand

• 'Work on LINE' promotion: LINE tips and tricks for those working at home, including on the use of LINE Call and LINE Video Call, which supports up to 200 people, and a live feature in LINE Group Chat, which supports up to 500. (4/3)

• Donation stickers: Stickers offering health tips together with local creators, whereby all donations go to the Thai Red Cross Society. (4/3)

• LINE TV: Live daily broadcasts for free, allowing users access to the government's daily updates on COVID-19 and other important announcements. (4/3)

• Educational communications campaign in conjunction with Thai Media Fund and the Ministry of Public Health to educate the public on COVID-19. (4/3)

• COVID-19 Info Hub: A newly launched mini-app that provides a daily health assessment.

• LINE TODAY: A central news hub for updates and other information regarding COVID-19.

• An Official Account offering updates and educational information related to COVID-19.

Measures to support global LINE Group employees

• LINE Group has established business continuity plans with internal committees comprised of the management team, risk management, in-house physicians, HR and general affairs personnel in the event countermeasures need to be undertaken to support employees, users and all other stakeholders.

• All employees have been advised to work from home, and as such flex time and work-from-home guidelines have been introduced. (4/3)

• In line with local government guidelines, response protocols have been developed so that those who show symptoms of infection can take appropriate measures immediately.

• Preventative measures, including regular temperature checks and providing hand sanitizer in common areas, have been undertaken.

• Large events, conferences and training sessions have been postponed, cancelled or put online.

• Recruitment interviews are being conducted over video chat.

• In Korea, LINE delivered protective face masks for the family members of LINERs that live in Daegu city or Gyeongsangbuk Province, areas hit hard by COVID-19.

• Maintaining the safety of applicants in the recruiting process:

- In Korea, LINE Plus and subsidiaries conducted the 2020 Entry Level SW Developer LINER Recruitment using a '100% online-based untact' method (a locally coined term combining 'un' and 'contact'). All the steps, from the application process to the actual interviews were conducted online to ensure the applicants' safety amidst the COVID-19 spread. (4/3)

- In Taiwan, LINE's upcoming Developer Recruitment Day will also take place 100% online. (4/3)