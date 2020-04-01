LINE : Thailand warns food delivery apps for overcharging amid coronavirus outbreak

Log in
04/01/2020 | 09:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Staff of food delivery companies sit on social distancing chairs due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, as they wait for their costumers' orders at a department store in Bangkok

Thailand's anti-monopoly watchdog warned food delivery platforms on Wednesday they could face fines for charging higher commissions as online food orders surge amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement comes after malls and restaurants were ordered to close except for take-out orders in late March. Food delivery platforms have seen a spike in orders, with operators like Foodpanda seeing orders rise 20 times from a year ago.

Thailand has reported 1,771 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.

There have been complaints that food delivery platforms have increased their service fees for restaurants from 20% to rates of up to 40%, the Office of Trade and Competition Commission (OTCC) secretary-general Somsak Kiatchailak said, without naming any companies.

Platforms are also charging restaurants fees for marketing and advertising, he said.

Unfair commercial activity that causes damage to consumers will face a penalty of 10% of the year's revenue, the OTCC said.

Grab said on Wednesday it was cutting its maximum food delivery commission from 35% to 30% to reduce financial burden for its partners.

"We are taking another step to provide greater support to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on our community," Head of Grab Thailand, Tarin Thaniyavarn, said in a statement.

Rival food delivery app, LINE MAN, owned by Japanese chat app LINE Corp < 3938.T>, has always charged between 20% to 30% for restaurants who opted into the platform's promotional program with a discounted delivery fee, its head of business development and marketing, Waranan Chuangcham, told Reuters.

Restaurants can also use LINE MAN without commission where customers pay the regular deliver fee, she said.

Foodpanda, which has seen order increases of up to 30% each week in Bangkok, said it has kept commission at 30%. Foodpanda Thailand CEO Alexander Felde said it was rolling out a package worth 35 million baht to support riders and restaurants.

The package includes insurance, masks, sanitizer kits for its riders and also free delivery and vouchers for restaurants, Felde said adding that the firm was recruiting 5,000 riders each week to keep up with demand.

GET, the Thai unit of Indonesian ride-hailing startup, Go-Jek, did not respond a Reuters request for comment.

By Chayut Setboonsarng

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 275 B
EBIT 2020 -11 384 M
Net income 2020 -17 031 M
Debt 2020 13 293 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -73,3x
P/E ratio 2021 502x
EV / Sales2020 4,57x
EV / Sales2021 4,12x
Capitalization 1 242 B
Chart LINE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
LINE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 5 552,50  JPY
Last Close Price 5 210,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Idezawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Hae-Jin Lee Chairman
In-Joon Hwang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eui-Bin Park Chief Technology Officer
Jun Masuda Director, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINE CORPORATION-0.19%11 609
FACEBOOK-18.73%475 455
TWITTER-23.37%19 178
MATCH GROUP, INC.-19.57%18 673
SINA CORPORATION-20.26%2 215
NEW WORK SE-32.88%1 211
