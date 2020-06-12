Log in
LINE Corporation    3938   JP3966750006

LINE CORPORATION

(3938)
Sunak says COVID-19 lifelines will help economy to recover

06/12/2020 | 02:46am EDT

The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on Britain's economy but the steps the government has taken, including supporting salaries, grants and tax cuts will help it to recover, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday.

"In line with many other economies around the world, coronavirus is having a severe impact on our economy," he said.

"The lifelines we've provided with our furlough scheme, grants, loans and tax cuts have protected thousands of businesses and millions of jobs - giving us the best chance of recovering quickly as the economy reopens."

(Reporting by Kate Holton and William Schomberg; editing by Sarah Young)

Financials
Sales 2020 256 B 2 388 M 2 388 M
Net income 2020 -20 427 M -190 M -190 M
Net Debt 2020 17 170 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2020 -69,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 286 B 12 056 M 11 988 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 6 998
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart LINE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
LINE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5 575,00 JPY
Last Close Price 5 360,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takeshi Idezawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Hae-Jin Lee Chairman
In-Joon Hwang Chief Financial Officer & Director
Eui-Bin Park Chief Technology Officer
Jun Masuda Director, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINE CORPORATION0.19%12 056
FACEBOOK9.29%639 424
TWITTER3.06%25 867
MATCH GROUP, INC.4.35%24 345
SINA CORPORATION-15.80%2 198
NEW WORK SE-12.67%1 632
