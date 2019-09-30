Lineage Cell Therapeutics : to Present New OpRegen® Data at American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting on October 14, 2019

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, announced today that updated results from a Phase I/IIa study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium cell transplant therapy currently in development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (Dry-AMD), will be presented at the 2019 American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO 2019), to be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA (October 12-15, 2019). The abstract presentation, entitled, “Phase 1/2a Study of Subretinally Transplanted Human Embryonic Stem Cell-Derived RPE Cells in Advanced Dry-Form AMD Patients” will be presented as part of the OP07 Retina, Vitreous Original Paper Session on Monday, October 14th, 2019 between 9:45am – 11:00am Pacific Time by Eyal Banin, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Ophthalmology, Director, Center for Retinal and Macular Degenerations, Department of Ophthalmology at Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center (abstract number PA039). The abstract will provide updated data from patient cohorts 1 through 4 of the clinical study and will include data on the first patient dosed with the Orbit Subretinal Delivery System (Orbit SDS) as well as with a new Thaw-and-Inject formulation of OpRegen.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, the AAO protects sight and empowers lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. AAO innovates to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. For more information, please visit www.aao.org or follow the academy on Twitter @AAO.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally-differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed either to replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical assets include (i) OpRegen®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase I/IIa development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase I/IIa development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells currently in Phase I development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. Lineage is also evaluating potential partnership opportunities for Renevia®, a facial aesthetics product that was recently granted a Conformité Européenne (CE) Mark. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the Company on Twitter @LineageCell.

