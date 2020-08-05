Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Linedata Services SA    LIN   FR0004156297

LINEDATA SERVICES SA

(LIN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Linedata Services : partners with start-up Invisage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 11:12am EDT

Linedata partners with start-up Invisage enabling clients to track investment research performance and reduce costs under MiFID II

• The partnership will help global hedge funds and asset managers streamline investment research costs in post-MiFID II environment

• The solution also helps managers generate alpha by identifying the research with potential to outperform the market

London, Paris, Boston 5th August, 2020- Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of credit and asset management technology, data and services,today announced a new partnership with award-winning analytics platform Invisage.

Linedata's global fund manager clients can now track the performance of research using Invisage's solution, helping reduce spend on research under MiFID II rules and informing investment strategy to better generate alpha.

Under MiFID II rules requiring fund managers to 'unbundle' investment research costs, budgets set aside by firms for research have fallen by 20%-30%, according to the FCA, in efforts to reduce costs*. This partnership will help Linedata's clients to identify and pay only for research that delivers the most value.

Invisage uses advanced data-analytics, natural language programming and artificial intelligence to extract alpha from research content while empowering investment decision-making by pooling relevant insights and forming consensus across asset classes. It compares effectiveness across different providers, bringing various forms of research into a single platform for enhanced visibility.

Vishnu Thurpati, CEO of Invisage, commented: 'As a leading technology solutions provider for global investment firms, Linedata is a great partner to help Invisage reach a comprehensive level of hedge funds and asset managers. We believe Invisage complements Linedata's existing offers and will deliver cost-savings and enhanced portfolio performance for their clients.'

Ed Gouldstone, Global Head of R&D for Asset Management at Linedata, commented: 'In a post-MiFID II environment, fund managers are under increased pressure to streamline research budgets while continuing to deliver returns for clients. Offering access to Invisage's cutting-edge solution not only helps our clients navigate these pressures but represents the next step in our mission to enhance operational efficiency and provide access to the best quality data.'

* FCA Review - 'Implementing MiFID II - multi-firm review of research unbundling reforms'

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1300 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 169.7 million in 2019 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP

ABOUT INVISAGE

Invisage is an award-winning fintech platform (Best MiFID II Research Management Solution - RegTech Insight awards 2019) that is also part of 2 coveted fintech accelerators, F10 in Zurich, Switzerland and Accenture FinTech Innovation Lab in London. A team with equal buy-side and sell-side expertise along with advisors like Michael Mayhew of Integrity Research and ex-fintech entrepreneur Evan Schnidman, Invisage is disrupting the mostly archaic research industry through its AI based platform that curates most relevant and alpha potential insights from vast amount of research content.

invisagealpha.com

Disclaimer

Linedata Services SA published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 15:11:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on LINEDATA SERVICES SA
11:12aLINEDATA SERVICES : partners with start-up Invisage
PU
07/28LINEDATA SERVICES : Revenues for 1st Half 2020: 78.5 million (-7.4%)
GL
07/28LINEDATA SERVICES :  Linedata and Meridian Partnership Strengthens
BU
07/06LINEDATA SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/23LINEDATA : Revenues for 1st Quarter 2020: 40.3 million (+0.6%)
GL
03/26LINEDATA SERVICES : Ed Gouldstone's opinion article in The Trade
PU
02/19LINEDATA SERVICES : 2019 Annual Results: Operating Income up +3.9%
GL
02/19LINEDATA SERVICES : Annual results
CO
02/06LINDATA SERVICES : Revenues in 2019: 169.7m
GL
02/06LINEDATA SERVICES : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 161 M 192 M 192 M
Net income 2020 16,0 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net Debt 2020 68,6 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 4,96%
Capitalization 154 M 182 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 194
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart LINEDATA SERVICES SA
Duration : Period :
Linedata Services SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINEDATA SERVICES SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 29,25 €
Last Close Price 23,20 €
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anvalary Jiva Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arnaud Allmang Chief Financial Officer
Vivien Lévy-Garboua Vice Chairman
Lise Fauconnier Director
Shabrina Jiva Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINEDATA SERVICES SA-13.11%182
SAP SE12.47%189 668
ORACLE CORPORATION5.70%171 846
SERVICENOW INC.55.20%84 038
INTUIT INC.18.60%81 006
DOCUSIGN, INC.207.22%41 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group