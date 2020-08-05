Linedata Services : partners with start-up Invisage

Linedata partners with start-up Invisage enabling clients to track investment research performance and reduce costs under MiFID II

• The partnership will help global hedge funds and asset managers streamline investment research costs in post-MiFID II environment

• The solution also helps managers generate alpha by identifying the research with potential to outperform the market

London, Paris, Boston 5th August, 2020 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), a global provider of credit and asset management technology, data and services, today announced a new partnership with award-winning analytics platform Invisage.

Linedata's global fund manager clients can now track the performance of research using Invisage's solution, helping reduce spend on research under MiFID II rules and informing investment strategy to better generate alpha.

Under MiFID II rules requiring fund managers to 'unbundle' investment research costs, budgets set aside by firms for research have fallen by 20%-30%, according to the FCA, in efforts to reduce costs*. This partnership will help Linedata's clients to identify and pay only for research that delivers the most value.

Invisage uses advanced data-analytics, natural language programming and artificial intelligence to extract alpha from research content while empowering investment decision-making by pooling relevant insights and forming consensus across asset classes. It compares effectiveness across different providers, bringing various forms of research into a single platform for enhanced visibility.

Vishnu Thurpati, CEO of Invisage, commented: 'As a leading technology solutions provider for global investment firms, Linedata is a great partner to help Invisage reach a comprehensive level of hedge funds and asset managers. We believe Invisage complements Linedata's existing offers and will deliver cost-savings and enhanced portfolio performance for their clients.'

Ed Gouldstone, Global Head of R&D for Asset Management at Linedata, commented: 'In a post-MiFID II environment, fund managers are under increased pressure to streamline research budgets while continuing to deliver returns for clients. Offering access to Invisage's cutting-edge solution not only helps our clients navigate these pressures but represents the next step in our mission to enhance operational efficiency and provide access to the best quality data.'

* FCA Review - 'Implementing MiFID II - multi-firm review of research unbundling reforms'

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1300 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 169.7 million in 2019 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP

ABOUT INVISAGE

Invisage is an award-winning fintech platform (Best MiFID II Research Management Solution - RegTech Insight awards 2019) that is also part of 2 coveted fintech accelerators, F10 in Zurich, Switzerland and Accenture FinTech Innovation Lab in London. A team with equal buy-side and sell-side expertise along with advisors like Michael Mayhew of Integrity Research and ex-fintech entrepreneur Evan Schnidman, Invisage is disrupting the mostly archaic research industry through its AI based platform that curates most relevant and alpha potential insights from vast amount of research content.

invisagealpha.com