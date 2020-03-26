Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Link Administration Holdings Limited    LNK   AU000000LNK2

LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LNK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Link Administration : Group facilitates the first fully virtual shareholder meeting in ANZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 07:08pm EDT

Link Group facilitates the first fully virtual shareholder meeting in ANZ

27 March 2020: Link Group (ASX: LNK) has today announced it has successfully facilitated the first ever fully virtual shareholder meeting in Australia and New Zealand, after it yesterday successfully managed a Special Meeting for Evolve Education (NZE: EVO).

The meeting, which shareholders and directors were unable to physically attend due to New Zealand entering the first day of its nationwide lockdown in response to COVID-19, is a milestone in the transition towards digital meeting technology that has occurred in recent years, and is likely to drastically accelerate as a result of the pandemic.

The virtual meeting was conducted using Link Group's bespoke virtual meeting technology, which has previously been rolled out at hybrid (enabling physical and digital participation) meetings and AGMs across Australia and New Zealand.

Managing Director of Link Market Services New Zealand, Marcelle Ashcroft, hailed the meeting's success as what is likely to be the first of many virtual meetings in coming months.

"I'd like to congratulate the Link Group team in New Zealand for achieving this significant milestone, and Evolve Education for being the first to take the leap into fully virtual shareholder meetings," Ms Ashcroft said.

Link Group Corporate Markets Co-CEO, Lysa McKenna said: "The ascent of hybrid shareholder meetings in recent years utilising our technology has been a positive trend for shareholder engagement and good corporate governance. As governments and businesses respond to the COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of its people, it is clear that digital meeting technology is now more crucial than ever before. It is an essential tool for business continuity."

Evolve Education's Directors attended the meeting remotely from four different countries, while shareholders also remotely participated in the meeting, including by asking questions and using the electronic voting function to vote on resolutions, all within a single platform.

Despite New Zealand being in a state of emergency, 1.6 per cent of shareholders on Evolve Education's register attended the meeting, greatly exceeding the average attendance recorded in Link Group's recent AGM Snapshot report of just 0.2 per cent in Australia, suggesting the technology may play an essential role in improving investor engagement.

ASIC announced last week that as a response to COVID-19, it intends to take a no action position on non-compliance with provisions of the Corporations Act that may restrict the holding of virtual AGMs, where an entity elects to hold a virtual AGM in order to comply with the statutory 31 May 2020 deadline or during the recently announced extension period.

Link Group's digital meeting technology has been utilised in recent years by both listed and unlisted companies, as well as member organisations, and can be utilised by any organisation with a voter database.

In 2019, a record number of shareholders of ASX and NZX companies voted on AGM resolutions through Link Group's digital meeting technology. Link Group also helped A2 Milk

set a new record for online AGM participation for Australia and New Zealand, with 528 people digitally participating.

Ends

Media Contact

Jonathan Costello, GRACosway, +61 424 096 770, jcostello@gracosway.com.au

About Link Group (ASX: LNK)

Link Administration Holdings (Link Group) administers financial ownership data and drives user engagement through technology. Underpinned by our investment in technology, people and processes, we deliver comprehensive data and information solutions for companies, large asset owners and trustees across the globe. We are a market-leading provider of technology-enabled administration solutions, continually developing our offerings to expand with our clients' needs.

Our core business, which consists of Retirement & Superannuation Solutions and securities registration, is complemented by our expertise in digital solutions and data analytics. Our clients represent all industries and include some of Australia's largest superannuation funds and the world's largest corporations.

For more information, please visit: www.linkgroup.com

Disclaimer

Link Administration Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 23:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDIN
07:08pLINK ADMINISTRATION : Group facilitates the first fully virtual shareholder meet..
PU
03/23LINK ADMINISTRATION : Morgan Stanley rates LNK as Equal-weight
AQ
03/08LINK ADMINISTRATION : Group AGM Snapshot reveals AGM turbulence continues to ris..
PU
03/04LINK ADMINISTRATION : Group launches new UCITS platform in Luxembourg
PU
02/19LINK ADMINISTRATION : Empirics to power Port Adelaide's data-driven insights
PU
01/31LINK ADMINISTRATION : Group to acquire Pepper European Servicing
PU
2019LINK ADMINISTRATION : Market Services launches a micro-investing app for shareho..
PU
2019IDEX BIOMETRICS : Disclosure of Significant Shareholding under the Norwegian Sec..
AQ
2019LINK ADMINISTRATION : Orient Capital reveals super, index & sovereign funds' ASX..
PU
2019LINK ADMINISTRATION : Group and RACQ set new Hybrid AGM record
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 217 M
EBIT 2020 203 M
Net income 2020 46,3 M
Debt 2020 886 M
Yield 2020 4,43%
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,17x
EV / Sales2021 2,04x
Capitalization 1 750 M
Chart LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Link Administration Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 5,69  AUD
Last Close Price 3,30  AUD
Spread / Highest target 145%
Spread / Average Target 72,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Menzies McMurtrie Managing Director & Executive Director
Michael Carapiet Independent Chairman
Andrew MacLachlan Chief Financial Officer
Glen F. Boreham Independent Non-Executive Director
Sally Anne Majella Pitkin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-48.12%961
CINTAS CORPORATION-28.52%20 007
TELEPERFORMANCE-26.82%10 121
EDENRED-17.94%9 953
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-20.39%8 844
LG CORP.11.18%8 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group