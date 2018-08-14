LINK Mobility Group ASA: Financial report second quarter 2018

LINK Mobility Group ASA (LINK) confirms its strategy and reports solid revenue growth and increased profitability excluding one-off effects from the implementation of the GDPR Directive. The strong figures are the result of high organic growth, successful acquisitions and a scalable business model which increases profitability.

A voluntary cash offer at NOK 225 per issued and outstanding share from Abry Partners was launched 2 July, valuing the total share capital of LINK at NOK 3,396 million.

LINK achieved an operating revenue of NOK 497 million in the quarter, up 77 percent compared with corresponding period last year. The organic growth is driven by a strong demand from enterprise clients. LINK experienced a slightly lower usage than anticipated from some larger clients in our new markets due to the implementation and adaption to the GDPR Directive which came into force during May and June. The effect from lower volumes are calculated to a revenue loss of NOK 12 million in the quarter.

The adjusted EBITDA is reported at NOK 54 million or a margin of 10,8 percent, negatively impacted by a NOK 6 million non-recurring cost related to the implementation of the GDPR Directive. Adjusted EBITDA excluding GDPR costs of NOK 60 million, or a margin of 12,0 percent, which is a representative run-rate profitability level for the second quarter, and 1,2 percentage points higher than corresponding period last year. LINK has a scalable business model whereby OPEX does not increase in relativity to revenue and gross margin

'Another strong quarter for LINK, upset only slightly by some of our customers not yet fully GDPR ready, but encouraging to see them reactivated, some with consent services delivered by LINK. We also had a strong inflow of more than 800 new customers & contracts signed during the quarter. LINK is well positioned in the European market to capture the growth within mobile messaging and solutions services.' Says Arild Hustad, CEO of LINK.

About LINK Mobility Group ASA

LINK Mobility Group ASA is Europe's leading provider within mobile communications, specializing in messaging, digital services and data intelligence. The Group offers a wide range of innovative and scalable solutions across industries and sectors, creating valuable digital convergence between businesses and customers, platforms and users. The Group is headquartered in Oslo/Norway and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ISIN: NO0010219702). LINK Mobility continues to experience strong organic growth as clients move more business activities onto the mobile platforms. In 2017, LINK Mobility had a total turnover of 1,294 billion NOK with offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Bulgaria, Germany, Spain, Poland, France, Switzerland, Austria and Italy.

