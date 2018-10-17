Link Mobility : Siste noteringsdag i dag / Last day of listing today

Siste noteringsdag i dag / Last day of listing today
17.10.2018 12:22
Viser til melding 16.10.2018. Siste noteringsdag for aksjene i Link Mobility Group ASA er i dag, 17.10.2018. See announcement 16.10.2018. Last day of listing for the shares in Link Mobility Group ASA is today, 17.10.2018.
Disclaimer
Link Mobility Group ASA published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 10:37:05 UTC