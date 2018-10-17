Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Link Mobility : Siste noteringsdag i dag / Last day of listing today

10/17/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

Siste noteringsdag i dag / Last day of listing today

17.10.2018 12:22

Viser til melding 16.10.2018. Siste noteringsdag for aksjene i Link Mobility Group ASA er i dag, 17.10.2018. See announcement 16.10.2018. Last day of listing for the shares in Link Mobility Group ASA is today, 17.10.2018.

Link Mobility Group ASA published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 10:37:05 UTC
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2018 2 273 M
EBIT 2018 209 M
Net income 2018 98,0 M
Debt 2018 783 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 34,85
P/E ratio 2019 19,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,35x
Capitalization 3 365 M
Managers
NameTitle
Arild Hustad Chief Executive Officer
Jens Rugseth Chairman
Thomas Berge Chief Financial Officer
Jan Krister Tånneryd Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Rune Syversen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA54.67%412
ADOBE SYSTEMS35.82%121 482
ELECTRONIC ARTS0.78%32 341
SQUARE INC112.78%30 359
AUTODESK31.81%30 208
WORKDAY24.83%27 843
