Link Mobility : Siste noteringsdag i dag / Last day of listing today

Financials (NOK) Sales 2018 2 273 M EBIT 2018 209 M Net income 2018 98,0 M Debt 2018 783 M Yield 2018 - P/E ratio 2018 34,85 P/E ratio 2019 19,00 EV / Sales 2018 1,83x EV / Sales 2019 1,35x Capitalization 3 365 M Chart LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 203 NOK Spread / Average Target -9,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Arild Hustad Chief Executive Officer Jens Rugseth Chairman Thomas Berge Chief Financial Officer Jan Krister Tånneryd Chief Technology & Innovation Officer Rune Syversen Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) LINK MOBILITY GROUP ASA 54.67% 412 ADOBE SYSTEMS 35.82% 121 482 ELECTRONIC ARTS 0.78% 32 341 SQUARE INC 112.78% 30 359 AUTODESK 31.81% 30 208 WORKDAY 24.83% 27 843