Linkbal : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP) August 5, 2020 Company name: LINKBAL INC Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6046 URL https://linkbal.co.jp Representative: CEO & President Yoshihiro Kazumasa Inquiries: Senior Managing Director Baba Hiroaki TEL 03(6222)6827 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 5, 2020 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020) (1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended June 30, 2020 1,223 (40.8) 126 (83.2) 129 (82.9) 86 (81.6) Nine months ended June 30, 2019 2,067 4.4 755 52.0 758 51.9 467 49.2 Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended June 30, 2020 4.61 - Nine months ended June 30, 2019 25.09 - (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2020 2,322 2,148 92.5 As of September 30, 2019 2,690 2,062 76.7 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended September 30, 2019 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 Year ending September 30, 2020 - 0.00 - Year ending September 30, 2020 0.00 0.00 (Forecast) 3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending September 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Earnings per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year - - - - - - - - - 1 4. Notes Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement of prior period financial statements: No (3) Number of issued shares (common shares) Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares) As of June 30, 2020 19,500,000 shares As of September 30, 2019 19,500,000 shares Number of treasury shares at the end of the period As of June 30, 2020 853,104 shares As of September 30, 2019 853,104 shares Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year) Nine months ended June 30, 2020 18,646,896 shares Nine months ended June 30, 2019 18,646,896 shares 2 Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements Non-consolidated balance sheets (Thousands of yen) As of September 30, 2019 As of June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 2,281,192 1,855,230 Accounts receivable - trade 25,575 21,287 Accounts receivable - other 129,926 195,023 Other 23,755 23,425 Total current assets 2,460,449 2,094,966 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 51,483 44,647 Intangible assets 28,122 52,423 Investments and other assets Other 150,869 131,698 Allowance for doubtful accounts - (1,003) Total investments and other assets 150,869 130,695 Total non-current assets 230,475 227,766 Total assets 2,690,925 2,322,733 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade 6,947 650 Accounts payable - other 171,098 51,674 Income taxes payable 264,918 - Accrued consumption taxes 31,722 - Advances received 8,621 7,350 Deposits received 34,236 21,584 Provision for bonuses 19,182 10,086 Other 44,253 35,248 Total current liabilities 580,979 126,596 Non-current liabilities Asset retirement obligations 29,342 29,483 Other 17,800 17,800 Total non-current liabilities 47,142 47,283 Total liabilities 628,122 173,880 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 281,000 281,000 Capital surplus 276,000 276,000 Retained earnings 1,899,562 1,985,613 Treasury shares (393,916) (393,916) Total shareholders' equity 2,062,646 2,148,697 Share acquisition rights 156 156 Total net assets 2,062,802 2,148,853 Total liabilities and net assets 2,690,925 2,322,733 3 Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative) (Thousands of yen) Nine months ended Nine months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Net sales 2,067,039 1,223,345 Cost of sales 224,920 93,547 Gross profit 1,842,119 1,129,798 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,086,738 1,002,965 Operating profit 755,381 126,832 Non-operating income Interest income 68 196 Subsidy income - 2,000 Gain on adjustment of account payable 2,837 - Other 45 1,017 Total non-operating income 2,952 3,214 Non-operating expenses Other 77 400 Total non-operating expenses 77 400 Ordinary profit 758,255 129,646 Extraordinary losses Loss on retirement of non-current assets 121 599 Impairment loss 10,010 - Differences between the asset retirement liability balance and 3,596 - the actual retirement cost Total extraordinary losses 13,728 599 Profit before income taxes 744,527 129,046 Income taxes - current 267,692 25,417 Income taxes - deferred 8,895 17,578 Total income taxes 276,587 42,995 Profit 467,939 86,050 4 Attachments Original document

