Linkbal : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP)
08/06/2020 | 02:34am EDT
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 5, 2020
Company name:
LINKBAL INC
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
6046
URL
https://linkbal.co.jp
Representative:
CEO & President
Yoshihiro Kazumasa
Inquiries:
Senior Managing Director
Baba Hiroaki
TEL 03(6222)6827
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 5, 2020
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended June 30, 2020
1,223
(40.8)
126
(83.2)
129
(82.9)
86
(81.6)
Nine months ended June 30, 2019
2,067
4.4
755
52.0
758
51.9
467
49.2
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended June 30, 2020
4.61
-
Nine months ended June 30, 2019
25.09
-
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2020
2,322
2,148
92.5
As of September 30, 2019
2,690
2,062
76.7
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended September 30, 2019
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Year ending September 30, 2020
-
0.00
-
Year ending September 30, 2020
0.00
0.00
(Forecast)
3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending September 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Earnings per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
4. Notes
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2020
19,500,000
shares
As of September 30, 2019
19,500,000
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2020
853,104
shares
As of September 30, 2019
853,104
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended June 30, 2020
18,646,896
shares
Nine months ended June 30, 2019
18,646,896
shares
2
Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements
Non-consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of September 30, 2019
As of June 30, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,281,192
1,855,230
Accounts receivable - trade
25,575
21,287
Accounts receivable - other
129,926
195,023
Other
23,755
23,425
Total current assets
2,460,449
2,094,966
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
51,483
44,647
Intangible assets
28,122
52,423
Investments and other assets
Other
150,869
131,698
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-
(1,003)
Total investments and other assets
150,869
130,695
Total non-current assets
230,475
227,766
Total assets
2,690,925
2,322,733
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
6,947
650
Accounts payable - other
171,098
51,674
Income taxes payable
264,918
-
Accrued consumption taxes
31,722
-
Advances received
8,621
7,350
Deposits received
34,236
21,584
Provision for bonuses
19,182
10,086
Other
44,253
35,248
Total current liabilities
580,979
126,596
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligations
29,342
29,483
Other
17,800
17,800
Total non-current liabilities
47,142
47,283
Total liabilities
628,122
173,880
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
281,000
281,000
Capital surplus
276,000
276,000
Retained earnings
1,899,562
1,985,613
Treasury shares
(393,916)
(393,916)
Total shareholders' equity
2,062,646
2,148,697
Share acquisition rights
156
156
Total net assets
2,062,802
2,148,853
Total liabilities and net assets
2,690,925
2,322,733
3
Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
Net sales
2,067,039
1,223,345
Cost of sales
224,920
93,547
Gross profit
1,842,119
1,129,798
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,086,738
1,002,965
Operating profit
755,381
126,832
Non-operating income
Interest income
68
196
Subsidy income
-
2,000
Gain on adjustment of account payable
2,837
-
Other
45
1,017
Total non-operating income
2,952
3,214
Non-operating expenses
Other
77
400
Total non-operating expenses
77
400
Ordinary profit
758,255
129,646
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
121
599
Impairment loss
10,010
-
Differences between the asset retirement liability balance and
3,596
-
the actual retirement cost
Total extraordinary losses
13,728
599
Profit before income taxes
744,527
129,046
Income taxes - current
267,692
25,417
Income taxes - deferred
8,895
17,578
Total income taxes
276,587
42,995
Profit
467,939
86,050
4
Disclaimer
Linkbal Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 06:33:07 UTC
Sales 2019
2 719 M
25,8 M
25,8 M
Net income 2019
632 M
5,99 M
5,99 M
Net cash 2019
2 281 M
21,6 M
21,6 M
P/E ratio 2019
16,1x
Yield 2019
-
Capitalization
4 568 M
43,3 M
43,3 M
EV / Sales 2018
6,13x
EV / Sales 2019
2,89x
Nbr of Employees
72
Free-Float
30,1%
