LINKBAL INC.

(6046)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/05
245 JPY   +1.66%
02:34aLINKBAL : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Linkbal : Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020(Based on Japanese GAAP)

08/06/2020 | 02:34am EDT

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 5, 2020

Company name:

LINKBAL INC

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6046

URL https://linkbal.co.jp

Representative:

CEO & President

Yoshihiro Kazumasa

Inquiries:

Senior Managing Director

Baba Hiroaki

TEL 03(6222)6827

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 5, 2020

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the nine months ended June 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended June 30, 2020

1,223

(40.8)

126

(83.2)

129

(82.9)

86

(81.6)

Nine months ended June 30, 2019

2,067

4.4

755

52.0

758

51.9

467

49.2

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended June 30, 2020

4.61

-

Nine months ended June 30, 2019

25.09

-

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2020

2,322

2,148

92.5

As of September 30, 2019

2,690

2,062

76.7

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended September 30, 2019

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Year ending September 30, 2020

-

0.00

-

Year ending September 30, 2020

0.00

0.00

(Forecast)

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending September 30, 2020 (from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

4. Notes

  1. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2020

19,500,000

shares

As of September 30, 2019

19,500,000

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2020

853,104

shares

As of September 30, 2019

853,104

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended June 30, 2020

18,646,896

shares

Nine months ended June 30, 2019

18,646,896

shares

2

Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements

Non-consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of September 30, 2019

As of June 30, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,281,192

1,855,230

Accounts receivable - trade

25,575

21,287

Accounts receivable - other

129,926

195,023

Other

23,755

23,425

Total current assets

2,460,449

2,094,966

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

51,483

44,647

Intangible assets

28,122

52,423

Investments and other assets

Other

150,869

131,698

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-

(1,003)

Total investments and other assets

150,869

130,695

Total non-current assets

230,475

227,766

Total assets

2,690,925

2,322,733

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

6,947

650

Accounts payable - other

171,098

51,674

Income taxes payable

264,918

-

Accrued consumption taxes

31,722

-

Advances received

8,621

7,350

Deposits received

34,236

21,584

Provision for bonuses

19,182

10,086

Other

44,253

35,248

Total current liabilities

580,979

126,596

Non-current liabilities

Asset retirement obligations

29,342

29,483

Other

17,800

17,800

Total non-current liabilities

47,142

47,283

Total liabilities

628,122

173,880

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

281,000

281,000

Capital surplus

276,000

276,000

Retained earnings

1,899,562

1,985,613

Treasury shares

(393,916)

(393,916)

Total shareholders' equity

2,062,646

2,148,697

Share acquisition rights

156

156

Total net assets

2,062,802

2,148,853

Total liabilities and net assets

2,690,925

2,322,733

3

Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

Net sales

2,067,039

1,223,345

Cost of sales

224,920

93,547

Gross profit

1,842,119

1,129,798

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,086,738

1,002,965

Operating profit

755,381

126,832

Non-operating income

Interest income

68

196

Subsidy income

-

2,000

Gain on adjustment of account payable

2,837

-

Other

45

1,017

Total non-operating income

2,952

3,214

Non-operating expenses

Other

77

400

Total non-operating expenses

77

400

Ordinary profit

758,255

129,646

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

121

599

Impairment loss

10,010

-

Differences between the asset retirement liability balance and

3,596

-

the actual retirement cost

Total extraordinary losses

13,728

599

Profit before income taxes

744,527

129,046

Income taxes - current

267,692

25,417

Income taxes - deferred

8,895

17,578

Total income taxes

276,587

42,995

Profit

467,939

86,050

4

Disclaimer

Linkbal Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 06:33:07 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 2 719 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net income 2019 632 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
Net cash 2019 2 281 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 4 568 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 6,13x
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 30,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kazumasa Yoshihiro President & Representative Director
Daisuke Matsuoka Director & General Manager-Operations
Takuji Okami Manager-Accounting & Finance
Takahiko Horiuchi Executive Officer & Manager-Technology
Toshihisa Adachi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINKBAL INC.-39.80%43
TAL EDUCATION GROUP70.17%47 330
GSX TECHEDU INC.419.53%25 151
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-0.93%7 755
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-24.83%6 729
HOMESERVE PLC6.01%5 880
