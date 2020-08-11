Log in
LINX S.A.

(LINX3)
Brazil's Linx in late-stage deal talks with card processor StoneCo

08/11/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Retail software company Linx SA said on Tuesday it is in final talks for a merger with card processor StoneCo Ltd through its Brazilian unit.

Brazil-based Linx said in a statement there was no certainty that a deal would be reached.

Linx swung to a quarterly loss in June, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, while StoneCo has predicted worsening profit margins in the second quarter, a period that marked the strongest effects of the outbreak.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Edited by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Financials
Sales 2020 873 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2020 21,2 M 3,93 M 3,93 M
Net cash 2020 344 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 177x
Yield 2020 0,42%
Capitalization 4 645 M 857 M 859 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,93x
EV / Sales 2021 4,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 28,08 BRL
Last Close Price 26,16 BRL
Spread / Highest target 60,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Menache Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nércio José Monteiro Fernandes Chairman
Gilsinei Valcir Hansen Vice President-Operations
Antonio Ramatis Fernandes Rodrigues Chief Financial Officer & IR Officer
Alon Dayan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINX S.A.-26.14%860
SAP SE12.15%189 025
ORACLE CORPORATION3.70%168 593
SERVICENOW INC.55.38%84 139
INTUIT INC.16.13%79 321
DOCUSIGN, INC.167.68%36 404
