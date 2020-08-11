Brazil's Linx in late-stage deal talks with card processor StoneCo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Retail software company Linx SA
said on Tuesday it is in final talks for a merger
with card processor StoneCo Ltd through its Brazilian
unit.
Brazil-based Linx said in a statement there was no certainty
that a deal would be reached.
Linx swung to a quarterly loss in June, citing the impact of
the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, while StoneCo has
predicted worsening profit margins in the second quarter, a
period that marked the strongest effects of the outbreak.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Edited by
Krishna Chandra Eluri)