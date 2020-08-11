Brazil's Linx in late-stage deal talks with card processor StoneCo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail software company Linx SA
said on Tuesday it is in final talks for a merger
with card processor StoneCo Ltd through its Brazilian
unit, sending both companies' shares soaring.
Brazil-based Linx said in a statement there was no certainty
that a deal would be reached.
Linx swung to a quarterly loss in June, citing the impact of
the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, while StoneCo has
predicted worsening profit margins in the second quarter, a
period that marked the strongest effects of the outbreak.
If successful, the deal will provide StoneCo with a large
base of small to big retail clients, while also broadening
Linx's product portfolio, integrating payments systems with its
existing software portfolio.
Linx launched its own payments services in October 2018, but
StoneCo would provide it with a much larger scale. Payments
solutions accounted for 14% of Linx's recurring revenue in the
first quarter.
Shares in Linx skyrocketed more than 25%, while shares in
StoneCo went up nearly 14% after the announcement.
StoneCo declined to comment.
The fierce competition among card processors in Brazil has
put pricing for such services under pressure. A combination with
Linx, which currently has a partnership with Itau Unibanco
Holding SA's Rede unit, would also provide StoneCo
with a new revenue line.
StoneCo currently has 531,000 merchants in its client base,
and Linx could add up to 170,000, analysts at Bradesco BBI said
in a note to clients.
Still, the analysts said StoneCo should use Linx's clients
to offer products such as credit and insurance.
"If, however, the idea is just to replicate in an integrated
fashion the model with independent software vendors seen in the
US and other countries, the outlook would be less promising, in
our view," the note said, adding they believe StoneCo is able to
do it independently.
