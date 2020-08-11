Brazil's Linx in late-stage deal talks with card processor StoneCo

Log in
08/11/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail software company Linx SA said on Tuesday it is in final talks for a merger with card processor StoneCo Ltd through its Brazilian unit, sending both companies' shares soaring.

Brazil-based Linx said in a statement there was no certainty that a deal would be reached.

Linx swung to a quarterly loss in June, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, while StoneCo has predicted worsening profit margins in the second quarter, a period that marked the strongest effects of the outbreak.

If successful, the deal will provide StoneCo with a large base of small to big retail clients, while also broadening Linx's product portfolio, integrating payments systems with its existing software portfolio.

Linx launched its own payments services in October 2018, but StoneCo would provide it with a much larger scale. Payments solutions accounted for 14% of Linx's recurring revenue in the first quarter.

Shares in Linx skyrocketed more than 25%, while shares in StoneCo went up nearly 14% after the announcement.

StoneCo declined to comment.

The fierce competition among card processors in Brazil has put pricing for such services under pressure. A combination with Linx, which currently has a partnership with Itau Unibanco Holding SA's Rede unit, would also provide StoneCo with a new revenue line.

StoneCo currently has 531,000 merchants in its client base, and Linx could add up to 170,000, analysts at Bradesco BBI said in a note to clients.

Still, the analysts said StoneCo should use Linx's clients to offer products such as credit and insurance.

"If, however, the idea is just to replicate in an integrated fashion the model with independent software vendors seen in the US and other countries, the outlook would be less promising, in our view," the note said, adding they believe StoneCo is able to do it independently. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl in Sao Paulo and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Paula Laier Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Alistair Bell)

