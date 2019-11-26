Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Linx S.A.    LINX3   BRLINXACNOR0

LINX S.A.

(LINX3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linx S A : Notice to the Market – Partnership with Magalu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 06:53pm EST
News Notice to the Market - Partnership with Magalu

São Paulo, November 26, 2019 -LINX S.A. (B3: LINX3; NYSE: LINX), leader and specialist in retail technology, announces to its shareholders and the market that it has signed a partnership with Magazine Luiza ('Magalu') to integrate Linx's Omnichannel platform with Magalu's marketplace, including Netshoes. The partnership will allow Magalu´s marketplace sellers to use their own physical stores as a delivery option for their products sold on the company's platform.

Now, when a customer makes a purchase on the Magalu platform for a product sold by a seller, they can choose to pick up the product at that partner's physical store or receive it at home with the possibility of shipping from the store speeding up delivery times and reducing shipping costs.

In order to have access to this delivery model, the marketplace seller must be a Linx OMNI OMS (Order Management System) user.

With this partnership, consumers will be able to reduce delivery time and shipping cost. Sellers will have access to Linx´s and Magalu´s logistic partners at their disposal for services such as 'same day' and 'same hour' delivery.

The signing of this agreement is another step by Linx to reinforce its leadership in the Omnichannel strategy, supporting its clients on the digital transformation journey and strengthening a fluid relationship with their customers.

IR CONTACT:

(11) 2103-1575
ri@linx.com.br

Disclaimer

Linx SA published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 23:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINX S.A.
06:53pLINX S A : Notice to the Market – Partnership with Magalu
PU
11/14LINX : Grows 13.0% in Net Revenue in the Third Quarter of 2019 Compared to the S..
BU
11/04LINX S A : Material Fact – Organizational Changes
PU
10/16LINX S A : Material Fact – Acquisition of SetaDigital
PU
10/14LINX S A : Material Fact – Election of New CFO
PU
10/01LINX S A : Material Fact – New Linx Pay Hub Vice-President
PU
09/30LINX : Notice to the Market – Partnership with Delivery Center
PU
09/26LINX : Material Fact – Maintenance of the Founding Shareholders Agreement
PU
09/18LINX : Notice to the Market – Partnership with Ame
PU
09/10LINX : Notice to the Market – Partnership with Mercado Pago
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 786 M
EBIT 2019 76,9 M
Net income 2019 47,0 M
Finance 2019 735 M
Yield 2019 0,90%
P/E ratio 2019 67,6x
P/E ratio 2020 38,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,00x
EV / Sales2020 4,94x
Capitalization 5 450 M
Chart LINX S.A.
Duration : Period :
Linx S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINX S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,55  BRL
Last Close Price 30,10  BRL
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Menache Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nércio José Monteiro Fernandes Chairman
Gilsinei Valcir Hansen Vice President-Operations
Antonio Ramatis Fernandes Rodrigues Vice President-Finance Director
Andelaney Carvalho dos Santos VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINX S.A.-6.72%1 310
ORACLE CORPORATION24.89%185 659
SAP AG41.91%162 097
INTUIT30.59%66 915
SERVICENOW, INC.57.12%52 749
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.61.81%22 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group