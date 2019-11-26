Linx S A : Notice to the Market – Partnership with Magalu

São Paulo, November 26, 2019 -LINX S.A. (B3: LINX3; NYSE: LINX), leader and specialist in retail technology, announces to its shareholders and the market that it has signed a partnership with Magazine Luiza ('Magalu') to integrate Linx's Omnichannel platform with Magalu's marketplace, including Netshoes. The partnership will allow Magalu´s marketplace sellers to use their own physical stores as a delivery option for their products sold on the company's platform.

Now, when a customer makes a purchase on the Magalu platform for a product sold by a seller, they can choose to pick up the product at that partner's physical store or receive it at home with the possibility of shipping from the store speeding up delivery times and reducing shipping costs.

In order to have access to this delivery model, the marketplace seller must be a Linx OMNI OMS (Order Management System) user.

With this partnership, consumers will be able to reduce delivery time and shipping cost. Sellers will have access to Linx´s and Magalu´s logistic partners at their disposal for services such as 'same day' and 'same hour' delivery.

The signing of this agreement is another step by Linx to reinforce its leadership in the Omnichannel strategy, supporting its clients on the digital transformation journey and strengthening a fluid relationship with their customers.

