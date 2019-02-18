Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Linx SA    LINX3   BRLINXACNOR0

LINX SA

(LINX3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/18
28.96 BRL   -0.28%
09:43pLINX : 4Q18 Earnings Release
PU
02/13LINX SA : annual earnings release
2018LINX : 3Q18 Earnings Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linx : 4Q18 Earnings Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 09:43pm EST

São Paulo, February 18, 2019, Linx S.A. (B3: LINX3; Bloomberg: LINX3:BZ and Reuters: LINX3.SA), leading provider of retail management software in Brazil, today announced its 4Q18 results.

Click here to access the 4Q18 earnings release.

The Company also wants to invite you to our conference call, that will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 as follows:

Portuguese (with simultaneous translation into English)

09:00 (New York) - 11:00 (Brazil)
Phone: +1-800-492-3904 or +1 646 828-8246 (US toll-free)
Password: LINX
Click here to access the webcast

IR CONTACT:

Investor Relations
+55 11 2103-1575
ir@linx.com.br

Website: ri.linx.com.br

Disclaimer

Linx SA published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 02:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINX SA
09:43pLINX : 4Q18 Earnings Release
PU
02/13LINX SA : annual earnings release
2018LINX : 3Q18 Earnings Release
PU
2018LINX : Material Fact – BNDES Financing
PU
2018LINX : Material Fact – Linx Pay Easy (subacquiring) Launch
PU
2018LINX : Material Fact – Organizational Changes
PU
2018LINX : Acquisition of Relevant Ownership – BlackRock
PU
2018LINX : Material Fact – Share Buyback Program
PU
2018LINX : Material Fact – Acquisition of EZ Commerce
PU
2018LINX : World first as LINX completes migration to new disaggregated LON2 network..
AQ
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 680 M
EBIT 2018 99,7 M
Net income 2018 99,3 M
Finance 2018 294 M
Yield 2018 0,94%
P/E ratio 2018 51,54
P/E ratio 2019 40,23
EV / Sales 2018 6,67x
EV / Sales 2019 5,41x
Capitalization 4 829 M
Chart LINX SA
Duration : Period :
Linx SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINX SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Menache Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nércio José Monteiro Fernandes Chairman
Jean Carlo Klaumann Vice President-Operations
Pedro Holmes Monteiro Moreira Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Gilsinei Valcir Hansen Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINX SA-10.12%1 305
ORACLE CORPORATION14.55%185 619
SAP8.48%130 839
INTUIT18.53%60 549
SERVICENOW INC31.92%42 116
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.34%17 461
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.