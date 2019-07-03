Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Linx SA    LINX3   BRLINXACNOR0

LINX SA

(LINX3)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 07/03
34.5 BRL   +1.47%
06:53pLINX : Material Fact – IRO Election
PU
06/27LINX : Material Fact – Acquisition of Millennium
PU
06/26LINX : Market Announcement – Beggining of Public Offering and Final Prospectus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Linx : Material Fact – IRO Election

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 06:53pm EDT
News Material Fact - IRO Election
São Paulo, July 03, 2019 -LINX S.A. (B3: LINX3 and NYSE: LINX), pursuant to the paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law 6404, of December 15, 1976, as amended and in force ('Brazilian Corporate Law'), and the Normative Regulation 358, of January 03, 2002, as amended, hereby announces that its Board of Directors, on the date hereof, appointed Mr. Alexandre Kelemen to the position of Investor Relations Officer of the Company.

Mr. Pedro Holmes Monteiro Moreira, who in this same date resigned from the position Mr. Kelemen was appointed to, remains as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Kelemen has a solid experience built in investor relations departments (IR) and joined Linx in 2012, coordinating the IPO process in the B3 (Novo Mercado segment) in 2013, the Follow-on in 2016, and led the Global Offering in 2019. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from INSPER and worked for companies such as Banco Modal, Banco Santander and Odontoprev.

IR CONTACT:

(11) 2103-1575
ri@linx.com.br

Disclaimer

Linx SA published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 22:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LINX SA
06:53pLINX : Material Fact – IRO Election
PU
06/27LINX : Material Fact – Acquisition of Millennium
PU
06/26LINX : Market Announcement – Beggining of Public Offering and Final Prospe..
PU
06/26LINX : Material Fact – Approval of the ADR Program
PU
06/13LINX : Market Announcement – Launch of public offering of shares in the fo..
PU
06/04LINX : Market Announcement and Preliminary Prospectus
PU
06/03LINX : New Linx Pay offerings
PU
05/29LINX : plans to launch ADRs on the NYSE
PU
05/02LINX : Divulgação de Resultados 1T19
PU
04/04LINX : Material Fact – Clarification Estado de São Paulo News
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 789 M
EBIT 2019 119 M
Net income 2019 85,7 M
Finance 2019 180 M
Yield 2019 0,76%
P/E ratio 2019 59,8x
P/E ratio 2020 42,8x
EV / Sales2019 8,15x
EV / Sales2020 6,30x
Capitalization 6 610 M
Chart LINX SA
Duration : Period :
Linx SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINX SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 36,7  BRL
Last Close Price 34,5  BRL
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Menache Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nércio José Monteiro Fernandes Chairman
Jean Carlo Klaumann Vice President-Operations
Pedro Holmes Monteiro Moreira Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Gilsinei Valcir Hansen Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINX SA4.29%1 685
ORACLE CORPORATION28.48%195 012
SAP42.07%165 986
INTUIT34.21%69 044
SERVICENOW INC61.93%53 486
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.40.30%19 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About