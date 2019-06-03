Log in
LINX SA

(LINX3)
Linx : New Linx Pay offerings

06/03/2019 | 07:04pm EDT
News New Linx Pay offerings

São Paulo, June 03, 2019 -LINX S.A. (B3: LINX3), pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 4 of Article 157 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ('Brazilian Corporate Law'), and of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) Ruling No. 358, of January 03, 2002, as amended, hereby announces the launch of two new offerings related to its strategy in payments: (i) Linx Digital Account: digital account linked to a prepaid card with Elo flag, natively integrated with Linx Pay and other solutions of the Company and that will allow the retailer to pay its bills and bank slips, wire to third parties and employees, among others and (ii) QR Code TEF: which will integrate digital payment applications (e.g. e-wallets) with Linx´s retail clients, allowing the acceptance of new payment methods in an integrated and native way.

The launch of the Linx Digital Account and QR Code TEF offerings is another movement of Linx in its strategy to strengthen its presence in payments, which represents an important growth opportunity for the Company. In this case, the rationale is to further increase Linx Pay Hub's addressable market with a differentiated value proposition by combining merchant acquiring solutions with new technologies to simplify the retailer's financial management and to enable acceptance of new payment methods in their stores.

This material fact shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Linx S.A. nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any of these states.

Click here to access the presentation about the new offers.

IR CONTACT:

(11) 2103-1575
ri@linx.com.br

Website: ri.linx.com.br

Disclaimer

Linx SA published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 23:03:05 UTC
