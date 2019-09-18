Log in
Linx : Notice to the Market – Partnership with Ame

09/18/2019
News Notice to the Market - Partnership with Ame

São Paulo, September 18, 2019 -LINX S.A. (B3: LINX3 and NYSE: LINX), the leading retail technology specialist, announces to its shareholders and the market that it has signed a partnership with AME, fintech and mobile business platform of Lojas Americanas and B2W - Companhia Digital, for integration between QR Linx and AME's digital wallet.

QR Linx acts as a wallet hub by centralizing all payment platforms in one engine. This way, the retailer will have access to integrated reconciliation and financial processes in one interface, without having a QR code on the counter for each digital wallet. QR Linx also prevents fraud and brings agility to the payment market, enabling faster and more efficient management.

This is another partnership that strengthen QR Linx and an important initiative within the strategy of integrating financial services into the Company's end-to-end platform.

IR CONTACT:

(11) 2103-1575
ri@linx.com.br

Disclaimer

Linx SA published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 22:16:09 UTC
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 777 M
EBIT 2019 99,2 M
Net income 2019 78,2 M
Finance 2019 693 M
Yield 2019 0,77%
P/E ratio 2019 68,0x
P/E ratio 2020 42,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,58x
EV / Sales2020 5,39x
Capitalization 5 805 M
Chart LINX SA
Duration : Period :
Linx SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LINX SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 39,45  BRL
Last Close Price 32,50  BRL
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alberto Menache Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nércio José Monteiro Fernandes Chairman
Jean Carlo Klaumann Vice President-Operations
Pedro Holmes Monteiro Moreira Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Gilsinei Valcir Hansen Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LINX SA-2.12%1 416
ORACLE CORPORATION17.10%173 854
SAP AG24.54%142 868
INTUIT36.42%69 840
SERVICENOW INC48.30%49 499
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.47%20 601
