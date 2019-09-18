Linx : Notice to the Market – Partnership with Ame

São Paulo, September 18, 2019 -LINX S.A. (B3: LINX3 and NYSE: LINX), the leading retail technology specialist, announces to its shareholders and the market that it has signed a partnership with AME, fintech and mobile business platform of Lojas Americanas and B2W - Companhia Digital, for integration between QR Linx and AME's digital wallet.

QR Linx acts as a wallet hub by centralizing all payment platforms in one engine. This way, the retailer will have access to integrated reconciliation and financial processes in one interface, without having a QR code on the counter for each digital wallet. QR Linx also prevents fraud and brings agility to the payment market, enabling faster and more efficient management.

This is another partnership that strengthen QR Linx and an important initiative within the strategy of integrating financial services into the Company's end-to-end platform.

