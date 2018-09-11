Log in
Lion : Dissolution of Consolidated Subsidiary

09/11/2018 | 08:17am CEST

September 11, 2018

Company name:

Lion Corporation

Representative:

Itsuo Hama, Representative Director,

President Executive Officer

Security code:

4912; the First Section of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange

Dissolution of Consolidated Subsidiary

The Lion consolidated subsidiary Lion Chemical Industry (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. ("Lion Chemical Industry") reached a resolution to dissolve itself at its special general shareholders' meeting on September 11, 2018.

1.

2.

Name:

Lion Chemical Industry (Taiwan) Co., Ltd.

Businesses:

Manufacture of laundry detergents, dish washing detergents, chemicals, etc.

Established:

August 23, 1964

Location:

New Taipei City, Taiwan

Representative:

Ping-Fu Chin

Capital:

218 million TWD

Ownership:

Lion Corporation: 53.8%; Others: 46.2%

3.

Schedule

Dissolution:

September 11, 2018

4.

Company Overview

Reasons for Dissolution

The Lion Group has transferred the sales and marketing businesses of Lion Chemical Industry to Lion Home Products (Taiwan) Co., Ltd. (wholly owned by Lion), established in September 2015. Lion Chemical Industry ended its manufacturing business as of the end of December 2016. Furthermore, Lion Chemical Industry completed the transfer of its land and buildings in February 2018.

With the relevant procedures now complete, Lion Chemical Industry has decided to dissolve itself.

Final settling of accounts:The end of March 2019 (tentative)Forecasts

The dissolution of Lion Chemical Industry is expected to have only a minor impact on the consolidated results of the Lion Group for the fiscal year ending December 2018.

Disclaimer

Lion Corporation published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 06:16:13 UTC
