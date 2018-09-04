Lion : Stock Information

Number of Common Stock : 299,115,346 shares (Issued and outstanding)

Number of Shareholders : 52,981

Composition Ratios by Shareholder Category

Number of Shares Held (%)

Principal Shareholders

Shareholders Shareholding ratio (%) Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.(Trust Account) 9.64 Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. as trustee for Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Retirement Benefit Trust Account re-entrusted by Mizuho Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. 5.59 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) 3.80 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 3.47 STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 2.49 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.(Trust Account 5) 1.84 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation 1.71 Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. 1.52 Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.(Trust Account 7) 1.45 Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company 1.40

Note:

The shareholding ratio was calculated in accordance with the total number of shares outstanding by deducting the number of treasury stock (291,081,913 shares) and rounding it off to two decimal places.