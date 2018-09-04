Log in
LION CORP    4912   JP3965400009

LION CORP (4912)
Lion : Stock Information

09/04/2018 | 08:37am CEST

Number of Common Stock : 299,115,346 shares (Issued and outstanding)
Number of Shareholders : 52,981

Composition Ratios by Shareholder Category

Number of Shares Held (%)

Principal Shareholders

Shareholders Shareholding ratio (%)
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.(Trust Account) 9.64
Trust & Custody Services Bank, Ltd. as trustee for Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Retirement Benefit Trust Account re-entrusted by Mizuho Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. 5.59
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account) 3.80
MUFG Bank, Ltd. 3.47
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 2.49
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.(Trust Account 5) 1.84
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation 1.71
Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. 1.52
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd.(Trust Account 7) 1.45
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company 1.40

Note:
The shareholding ratio was calculated in accordance with the total number of shares outstanding by deducting the number of treasury stock (291,081,913 shares) and rounding it off to two decimal places.

Disclaimer

Lion Corporation published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:36:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2018 357 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 25 637 M
Finance 2018 110 B
Yield 2018 0,90%
P/E ratio 2018 26,37
P/E ratio 2019 29,15
EV / Sales 2018 1,64x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 696 B
Chart LION CORP
Duration : Period :
Lion Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LION CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2 400  JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Itsuo Hama Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Hideo Yamada Independent Outside Director
Yuji Watari Senior Managing Representative Director
Kenjiro Kobayashi Director & Head-Secretariat
Masazumi Kikukawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LION CORP8.29%6 258
UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%22 751
CLOROX-2.53%18 570
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO12.78%13 885
KOBAYASHI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD9.29%5 891
WD-40 COMPANY50.38%2 462
