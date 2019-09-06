LION E-Mobility AG: Battery and Mobility Materials Inc. (BAAM) - Termination of the convertible loan agreement

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Following the information on April 1, 2019 regarding the signing of a convertible loan with the strategic investor Battery and Mobility Materials Inc. (BAMM), Omaha, USA, in an amount of EUR 2.5 million, LION E-Mobility AG announces that LION E-Mobility has withdrawn from the convertible loan agreement with BAMM. LION E-Mobility reserves the right to assert claims for damages against BAMM.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) is a Swiss Holding with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electric energy storage as well as battery pack development and management. The Company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a development and engineering company specialized on custom designed battery packs and battery-management-systems. LION Smart GmbH further holds a 30% stake of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH, a dynamically growing joint venture with the renowned TÜV SUED AG. In addition, the company holds stakes in Inboard Technologies Inc. and Park Here GmbH. Members of the Board of Directors are: Alessio Basteri (President of the Board), Tobias Mayer, Thomas Hetmann and Ian Mukherjee. The Management of LION Smart GmbH consists of Tobias Mayer (CEO) and Thomas Hetmann (CFO). The Managing Director of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH is Christian Theeck. For more information please visit our homepage: www.lionemobility.com

About LION Smart GmbH:

LION Smart GmbH is an innovative development service provider for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of the automobile industry and other industry sectors like aviation and maritime. As a partner in system analysis, selection and design of electric energy storage systems like lithium batteries and integration into the specific vehicle concept LION Smarts engineers have a very high level of expertise. LION Smart carries out its own research program in the field of lithium-ion technology and has filed two patents in the past twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christian Kutscher

Email: ir@lionemobility.de

www.lionemobility.com



LION E-Mobility AG

Lindenstrasse 16

6340 Baar

Switzerland



