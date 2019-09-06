Log in
LION E MOBILITY AG

(LMI)
LION E-Mobility AG: Battery and Mobility Materials Inc. (BAAM) - Termination of the convertible loan agreement

09/06/2019

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Alliance
LION E-Mobility AG: Battery and Mobility Materials Inc. (BAAM) - Termination of the convertible loan agreement

06.09.2019 / 17:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Following the information on April 1, 2019 regarding the signing of a convertible loan with the strategic investor Battery and Mobility Materials Inc. (BAMM), Omaha, USA, in an amount of EUR 2.5 million, LION E-Mobility AG announces that LION E-Mobility has withdrawn from the convertible loan agreement with BAMM. LION E-Mobility reserves the right to assert claims for damages against BAMM.
 
About LION E-Mobility AG:
LION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) is a Swiss Holding with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electric energy storage as well as battery pack development and management. The Company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a development and engineering company specialized on custom designed battery packs and battery-management-systems. LION Smart GmbH further holds a 30% stake of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH, a dynamically growing joint venture with the renowned TÜV SUED AG. In addition, the company holds stakes in Inboard Technologies Inc. and Park Here GmbH. Members of the Board of Directors are: Alessio Basteri (President of the Board), Tobias Mayer, Thomas Hetmann and Ian Mukherjee. The Management of LION Smart GmbH consists of Tobias Mayer (CEO) and Thomas Hetmann (CFO). The Managing Director of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH is Christian Theeck. For more information please visit our homepage: www.lionemobility.com
 
About LION Smart GmbH:
LION Smart GmbH is an innovative development service provider for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of the automobile industry and other industry sectors like aviation and maritime. As a partner in system analysis, selection and design of electric energy storage systems like lithium batteries and integration into the specific vehicle concept LION Smarts engineers have a very high level of expertise. LION Smart carries out its own research program in the field of lithium-ion technology and has filed two patents in the past twelve months.
 
Disclaimer:
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to currency rates and creditworthiness of customers); Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition; changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; the ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic plans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Christian Kutscher
Email: ir@lionemobility.de
www.lionemobility.com

LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstrasse 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
 

06.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711
WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3H
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access)
EQS News ID: 870123

 
End of News DGAP News Service

870123  06.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=870123&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
