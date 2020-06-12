DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Change in Forecast

LION E-Mobility AG: Canadian customer increases call-off of battery packs



Canadian customer increases call-off of battery packs from 8.5 million euros in 2020 to almost 10 million euros. Furthermore, LION E-Mobility through its subsidiary LION Smart GmbH is negotiating with the customer about a further increase in quantities in 2020 and beyond. The increased orders will strengthen the positive business trend in the fiscal year 2020.

