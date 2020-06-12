Log in
LION E-Mobility AG: Canadian customer increases call-off of battery packs

06/12/2020 | 02:30am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Change in Forecast
LION E-Mobility AG: Canadian customer increases call-off of battery packs

12-Jun-2020 / 08:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Canadian customer increases call-off of battery packs from 8.5 million euros in 2020 to almost 10 million euros. Furthermore, LION E-Mobility through its subsidiary LION Smart GmbH is negotiating with the customer about a further increase in quantities in 2020 and beyond. The increased orders will strengthen the positive business trend in the fiscal year 2020.



Contact:
Tobias Mayer
CEO and Board Member
 

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Sebastian Duering 

Phone: +49 221 94991871

Mobile: ±49 151 58204309

e-mail: info@lionemobility.com

www.lionemobility.com

12-Jun-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711
WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3H
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1068661

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1068661  12-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1068661&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
