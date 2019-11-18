DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Conference

LION E-Mobility AG: Invitation: The LIGHT Battery Presentation - 2019

18.11.2019 / 10:46

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Invitation: The LIGHT Battery Presentation - 2019



Thursday, 21. November 2019 Presentation and Q&A: 10:00 - 12:00 am



Get-together: 12:00 - 14:00 am



We cordially invite you to experience our innovative LIGHT Battery modules at first hand. On November 21st, we would like to set another milestone in LION's history together with you: After an extensive research and development phase you can take a close look at LION's finished test modules in room Bogenhausen in Munich's Sofitel.

Tobias Mayer, CTO of LION Smart, will present the current state of the art at LION and explain the special features and technical key figures of the individual modules in detail. In addition, Christian Kutscher, CEO of LION Smart, will give an insight into LION's future plans.

Find out what distinguishes the new models, what significance they have in LION's company history and what the next strategic steps are.