LION E-Mobility AG: Invitation: The LIGHT Battery Presentation - 2019

Invitation: The LIGHT Battery Presentation - 2019
Thursday, 21. November 2019 Presentation and Q&A: 10:00 - 12:00 am
Get-together: 12:00 - 14:00 am
We cordially invite you to experience our innovative LIGHT Battery modules at first hand. On November 21st, we would like to set another milestone in LION's history together with you: After an extensive research and development phase you can take a close look at LION's finished test modules in room Bogenhausen in Munich's Sofitel.
Tobias Mayer, CTO of LION Smart, will present the current state of the art at LION and explain the special features and technical key figures of the individual modules in detail. In addition, Christian Kutscher, CEO of LION Smart, will give an insight into LION's future plans.
Find out what distinguishes the new models, what significance they have in LION's company history and what the next strategic steps are.
|
The entire LION board will also be present and looks forward to welcoming you on November 21, 2019 at Sofitel near Munich Central Station. All investors are cordially invited - please register via email info@lionemobility.com.
LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Schweiz
+41 (0)41 500 54 11
+41 (0)41 500 54 12
info@lionemobility.com
18.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de