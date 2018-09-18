LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility plans to cooperate with Hörmann Automotive within industrialization of the LIGHT Battery

DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch

Baar, Switzerland - September 18, 2018 - LION E-Mobility AG is pleased to announce that its 100% subsidiary LION Smart GmbH and Hörmann Automotive GmbH plan to cooperate in the field of industrialization of the LIGHT Battery.



After the proof of concept of the LIGHT Battery in a BMW i3, LION E-Mobility AG is now entering the next phase of the company's development. The LIGHT Battery will be presented to the general public for the first time on 1st October 2018 at the CM-Equity Investment Conference.



Hörmann Automotive GmbH is interested together with LION Smart GmbH to industrialize the LIGHT Battery for a fully automated assembly production. One goal is to supply the first series customers with LIGHT Battery packs by a jointly designed and developed production line. Another one is to offer the production line to interested manufacturers. A first joint appearance will take place for this year's IAA Commercial Vehicles Fair in Hanover.



"In order to offer the LIGHT Battery to a broad customer base with a short lead time, it is important to manufacture automated in large quantities and to provide the necessary production lines.

With Hörmann Automotive we have a first strong, non-exclusive partner who provides the required assembly and logistics expertise. Together we are now in a position to ensure the future market penetration of the LIGHT Battery and build a strong partner network", explains Tobias Mayer, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG.









Event information:



IAA Commercial Vehicles Fair: 20.09. - 27.09.2018

Hanover

Hall 11, Booth C15

www.iaa.de/en





CM-Equity Investment Conference, 01.10.2018,

Hotel Four Seasons Kempinski, Maximilianstraße 17, 80539 München

Registration required at: https://www.cm-equity.de/capital-markets-services/investment-conference/

About Hörmann:

Hörmann Automotive specializes in the development and manufacture of body in white, chassis components, assembly technology, welded assemblies from hot/cold formed or press-hardened individual parts for the commercial vehicle industry and agricultural machinery sector and has extensive experience in prototype construction and the further development of prototypes to series maturity as well as in series production.

The Hörmann Holding GmbH & Co. KG consists of 25 flourishing subsidiaries divided into two major business units, "Industry" and "Communication".

Since its formation in 1955, this family business has grown considerably. Today, it is not only the market leader in Germany, but a global player represented in 13 countries. In the business year 2015, the Hörmann Group had more than 2800 employees worldwide and generated a total turnover of approximately 530 million Euro.

The group's goal is to use its entire network of know-how and expertise to offer clients customized solutions and services that provide clear benefits and advantages.

About LION E-Mobility AG:

LION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) is a Swiss Holding with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electric energy storage as well as battery pack development and management. The Company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a development and engineering company specialized on custom designed battery packs and battery-management-systems. LION Smart GmbH further holds a 30% stake of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH, a dynamically growing joint venture with the renowned TÜV SUED AG. Members of the Board of Directors are: Mr. Tobias Mayer (President of the Board), Mr. Michael Geppert, Mr. Roland Bopp, Mr. Martin Specht and Mr. Alessio Basteri. The Management of LION Smart GmbH consists of Mr. Tobias Mayer and Mr. Walter Wimmer. The Managing Director of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH is Mr. Christian Theeck. For more information please visit our homepage: www.lionemobility.com

About LION Smart GmbH:

LION Smart GmbH is an innovative development service provider for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of the automobile industry and other industry sectors like aviation and maritime. As a partner in system analysis, selection and design of electric energy storage systems like lithium batteries and integration into the specific vehicle concept LION Smarts engineers have a very high level of expertise. LION Smart carries out its own research program in the field of lithium-ion technology and has filed two patents in the past twelve months.

Disclaimer:

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "likely", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "objective" and "continue" (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions (including but not limited to currency rates and creditworthiness of customers); Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition; changes in laws and regulations; legal and regulatory proceedings; the ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic plans. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Investor Relations Contact:

Mr. Walter Wimmer

Email: ir@lionemobility.de

http://www.lionemobility.com



LION E-Mobility AG

Lindenstrasse 16

6340 Baar

Switzerland





Sales:



Herr Joachim Schwentker

Project Manager Technical Sales

Email: joachim.schwentker@lionsmart.com





LION Smart GmbH

Daimlerstr. 15

85748 Garching

Office: +49 (0)89 360 363 21 48



