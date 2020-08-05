Log in
LION E-MOBILITY AG

(LMI)
LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart receives development order for a tier 1 supplier to further develop the LIGHT battery for the automotive sector

08/05/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart receives development order for a tier 1 supplier to further develop the LIGHT battery for the automotive sector

05-Aug-2020 / 18:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LION Smart GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG, has been commissioned by one of the world's leading Tier 1 suppliers to further develop the LIGHT Battery and the system-relevant components for cooling, electrics and electronics (battery management system). The development contract has a volume of several million Euro.
One of the main goals of this development contract is to make the LIGHT Battery compatible in an optimized configuration for use in a high-voltage battery system that can be installed as standard in next-generation electric vehicles.
From LION Smart GmbH's perspective, this also includes the possible use and application in alternative electric drives in the non-automotive sector.

Thomas Hetmann, Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH: "With this development contract, we are now able to take the LIGHT Battery to a new level and to advance its use in both the automotive and non-automotive sectors". 


Contact:
Tobias Mayer
CEO and Board Member
 

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations 

Sebastian Duering 

Phone: +49 221 94991871 

Mobile: +49 151 58204309 

e-mail: ir@lionemobility.com 

www.lionemobility.com

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About LION E-Mobility:

LION E-Mobility is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the area of ??electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology.
The company owns 100% of the German Lion Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG.

About LION Smart GmbH:

Lion Smart GmbH is an innovative development service provider for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and suppliers to the automotive industry and other branches of industry. The company operates test benches and test laboratories for electrical storage together with TÜV SÜD AG in the form of a joint venture (TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH). As a high-quality engineering service provider, LION Smart GmbH also offers advice on lithium-ion storage technology and maintains its own research and development program in this area. The company supports its customers in the integration into the respective vehicle concept and works closely with research institutions and universities.

Disclaimer:
Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated will. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.
 

05-Aug-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711
WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3H
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1110783

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1110783  05-Aug-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
