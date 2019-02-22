DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Financing

LION E-Mobility AG: Result of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 22.02.2019



22.02.2019 / 19:35

The Extraordinary General Meeting of LION E-Mobility AG held on 22 February 2019 approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to create conditional share capital of up to CHF 56,121.52 by issuing a maximum of 431,704 bearer shares with a par value of CHF 0.13 per share.



Explanatory notes:



The Extraordinary General Meeting of LION E-Mobility AG on 22 February 2019 approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to create conditional share capital.



Article 3b of the Company's Articles of Incorporation is amended as follows to create conditional share capital:



'The capital stock of the company increases up to the maximum amount of CHF 56,121.52 through issuance of up to 431,704 fully paid-up bearer shares with a par value of CHF 0.13 per share by exercising the conversion and/or option rights which are granted in relation to the issuance of convertible bonds, option bonds or other financial market instruments of the company. The shareholders' subscription and pre-subscription rights are excluded. The administrative board is entitled to issue the convertible bonds, option bonds or other financial market instruments of the company at market conditions and in accordance with agreements to be concluded, but not at an issue price of less than EUR 8.00 per share.



The respective holders of convertible and/or option rights are entitled to subscribe for the new bearer shares to be issued until 30 June 2025.'



The conditional capital will be used to raise a convertible loan of EUR 2,500,000 from the strategic investor Battery and Mobility Materials. Further details will be announced in a press release next week.





