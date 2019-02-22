Log in
LION E-Mobility AG: Result of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 22.02.2019

02/22/2019 | 01:40pm EST
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Financing
LION E-Mobility AG: Result of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 22.02.2019

22.02.2019 / 19:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of LION E-Mobility AG held on 22 February 2019 approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to create conditional share capital of up to CHF 56,121.52 by issuing a maximum of 431,704 bearer shares with a par value of CHF 0.13 per share. 

Explanatory notes:
 
The Extraordinary General Meeting of LION E-Mobility AG on 22 February 2019 approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to create conditional share capital.
 
Article 3b of the Company's Articles of Incorporation is amended as follows to create conditional share capital:
 
'The capital stock of the company increases up to the maximum amount of CHF 56,121.52 through issuance of up to 431,704 fully paid-up bearer shares with a par value of CHF 0.13 per share by exercising the conversion and/or option rights which are granted in relation to the issuance of convertible bonds, option bonds or other financial market instruments of the company. The shareholders' subscription and pre-subscription rights are excluded. The administrative board is entitled to issue the convertible bonds, option bonds or other financial market instruments of the company at market conditions and in accordance with agreements to be concluded, but not at an issue price of less than EUR 8.00 per share.

The respective holders of convertible and/or option rights are entitled to subscribe for the new bearer shares to be issued until 30 June 2025.'

The conditional capital will be used to raise a convertible loan of EUR 2,500,000 from the strategic investor Battery and Mobility Materials. Further details will be announced in a press release next week.
 
 

22.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Lindenstraße 16
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11
Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12
E-mail: info@lionemobility.de
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0132594711, CH0132594711
WKN: A1JG3H , A1JG3H
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access)

 
End of News DGAP News Service

780325  22.02.2019 

© EQS 2019
