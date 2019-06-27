Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LION E Mobility AG    LMI   CH0132594711

LION E MOBILITY AG

(LMI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

LION E Mobility : Invitation to Investor Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

Invitation to Investor Conference Call

27.06.2019

Dear LION E-Mobility Investors,

We cordially invite you to participate in our Investor Conference Call on Friday, June 28th at 10am BST to provide you with an update on our business as well as the June 27 ordinary shareholder meeting.

The board of directors of LION E-Mobility will be represented on the call and will be hosted by Mr. Kutscher.

Please sign up to GotoWebinar to participate and ask questions during this call.

The link to this webinar is:

https://global.gotowebinar.com/ojoin/2383167663708608012/7039958917114891782

The Governing Board of LION E-Mobility AG

Back

Disclaimer

LION E-Mobility AG published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 19:34:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LION E MOBILITY AG
03:35pLION E MOBILITY : Invitation to Investor Conference Call
PU
02:55pLION E-MOBILITY AG : Invitation to Investor Conference Call
EQ
05/23LION E-MOBILITY AG : Investor Ian Mukherjee elected to the Board of LION
EQ
05/13LION E-MOBILITY AG : Quarterly figures of LION Smart GmbH as of March 31, 2019
EQ
04/03LION E MOBILITY : announces EUR 2.5 mln investment from existing significant str..
PU
04/03LION E-MOBILITY AG : LION E-Mobility announces EUR 2.5 mln investment from exist..
EQ
04/02LION E MOBILITY : Delay of payment of the convertible loan and outlook
PU
04/02LION E-MOBILITY AG : Delay of payment of the convertible loan and outlook
EQ
04/01LION E MOBILITY : Delay of payment of convertible loan
PU
04/01LION E MOBILITY : Final annual figures LION Smart GmbH 2018
PU
More news
Chart LION E MOBILITY AG
Duration : Period :
LION E Mobility AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LION E MOBILITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Quinger Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Mayer Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Hetmann Chief Financial Officer
Roland Josef Bopp Director
Alessio Basteri Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LION E MOBILITY AG-19.59%24
WORLDPAY INC61.02%38 271
CINTAS CORPORATION38.56%24 341
EDENRED37.53%12 154
TELEPERFORMANCE24.36%11 528
LG CORP--.--%11 496
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About