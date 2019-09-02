LION E Mobility : Invitation to the Extraordinary General Assembly of LION E-Mobility AG

Invitation to the Extraordinary General Assembly of LION E-Mobility AG

02.09.2019

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Extraordinary General Assembly of LION E-Mobility AG will take place on Tuesday, 24, September,

2019 at 10:00 at Poststrasse 14, 6300 Zug, Switzerland (premises of RA lic.jur. Stephan Kamer).

We cordially invite you to attend the extraordinary shareholder meeting.

Agenda Topics:

I. Determination of Attendance and Appointment of the Chairman

II. Approval of the minutes of the General Shareholder meeting of 27. June 2019

III. Adjustment of the statutes governing invitations to the General Shareholder meeting

§ Request of the Board of Directors to simplify the invitation process to shareholder

meetings. The invitation will in the future be sent either by mail or E-Mail assuming the

postal address or E-Mail address is known. In any case, a supplementary invitation will

be published in the Swiss Commercial Paper (Handelsamtsblatt)

§ The invitation / announcement must be sent out at least twenty days prior to the date of

the General Shareholder meeting.

IV. Election of a new auditor

§ Motion of the Board of Directors: KPMG AG, Zürich, shall be elected as the new auditor

of LION E-Mobility AG.

We look forward to your participation.

For voting purposes, we kindly ask that you submit a statement from your bank confirming the current

number of shares and any possible suspensions, by September 24, 2019.

Please inform us of your participation as soon as possible so that we can include you in our plans.

Sincerely yours

Alessio Basteri

President of the Board

