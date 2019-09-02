Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LION E Mobility AG    LMI   CH0132594711

LION E MOBILITY AG

(LMI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

LION E Mobility : Invitation to the Extraordinary General Assembly of LION E-Mobility AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

Invitation to the Extraordinary General Assembly of LION E-Mobility AG

02.09.2019

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Extraordinary General Assembly of LION E-Mobility AG will take place on Tuesday, 24, September,

2019 at 10:00 at Poststrasse 14, 6300 Zug, Switzerland (premises of RA lic.jur. Stephan Kamer).

We cordially invite you to attend the extraordinary shareholder meeting.

Agenda Topics:

I. Determination of Attendance and Appointment of the Chairman

II. Approval of the minutes of the General Shareholder meeting of 27. June 2019

III. Adjustment of the statutes governing invitations to the General Shareholder meeting

§ Request of the Board of Directors to simplify the invitation process to shareholder

meetings. The invitation will in the future be sent either by mail or E-Mail assuming the

postal address or E-Mail address is known. In any case, a supplementary invitation will

be published in the Swiss Commercial Paper (Handelsamtsblatt)

§ The invitation / announcement must be sent out at least twenty days prior to the date of

the General Shareholder meeting.

IV. Election of a new auditor

§ Motion of the Board of Directors: KPMG AG, Zürich, shall be elected as the new auditor

of LION E-Mobility AG.

We look forward to your participation.

For voting purposes, we kindly ask that you submit a statement from your bank confirming the current

number of shares and any possible suspensions, by September 24, 2019.

Please inform us of your participation as soon as possible so that we can include you in our plans.

Sincerely yours

Alessio Basteri

President of the Board

Back

Disclaimer

LION E-Mobility AG published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 19:34:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LION E MOBILITY AG
03:35pLION E MOBILITY : Invitation to the Extraordinary General Assembly of LION E-Mob..
PU
07:55aLION E MOBILITY : successfully completes a 2.536 mln funding round from a group..
PU
07:45aLION E-MOBILITY AG : LION E-Mobility successfully completes a EUR 2.536 mln fund..
EQ
08/19LION E MOBILITY : Full Year 2018 results of the TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH pos..
PU
08/19LION E-MOBILITY AG : Full Year 2018 results of the TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH ..
EQ
08/12LION E MOBILITY : Quarterly figures of LION Smart GmbH as of June 30, 2019
PU
08/12LION E-MOBILITY AG : Quarterly figures of LION Smart GmbH as of June 30, 2019
EQ
08/09LION E MOBILITY : Invitation to Investor Conference Call
PU
06/28LION E MOBILITY : reports on the annual financial statements for fiscal year 201..
PU
06/28LION E MOBILITY : Baar, reports on the annual financial statements for fiscal ye..
EQ
More news
Chart LION E MOBILITY AG
Duration : Period :
LION E Mobility AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LION E MOBILITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Quinger Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Mayer Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Hetmann Chief Financial Officer
Roland Josef Bopp Director
Alessio Basteri Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LION E MOBILITY AG-22.22%22
CINTAS CORPORATION57.03%27 036
TELEPERFORMANCE42.26%12 795
EDENRED37.96%11 854
BUREAU VERITAS SA22.28%10 691
INTERTEK GROUP13.08%10 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group