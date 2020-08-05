LION E Mobility : Smart receives development order for a tier 1 supplier to further develop the LIGHT battery for the automotive sector

LION Smart receives development order for a tier 1 supplier to further develop the LIGHT battery for the automotive sector

05.08.2020

LION Smart GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG, has been commissioned by one of the world's leading Tier 1 suppliers to further develop the LIGHT Battery and the system-relevant components for cooling, electrics and electronics (battery management system). The development contract has a volume of several million Euro.

One of the main goals of this development contract is to make the LIGHT Battery compatible in an optimized configuration for use in a high-voltage battery system that can be installed as standard in next-generation electric vehicles.

From LION Smart GmbH's perspective, this also includes the possible use and application in alternative electric drives in the non-automotive sector.

Thomas Hetmann, Managing Director of LION Smart GmbH: 'With this development contract, we are now able to take the LIGHT Battery to a new level and to advance its use in both the automotive and non-automotive sectors'.

The board of directors

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Sebastian Duering

Telephone: +49 221 94991871

Mobile: ±49 151 58204309

E-mail: info@lionemobility.com

www.lionemobility.com

